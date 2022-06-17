Drake drops new album 'Honestly, Nevermind'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Drake dropped his latest album, "Honestly, Nevermind," Friday.

The album, which marks Drake's seventh studio production, was a surprise release. The 35-year-old rapper announced the drop hours before on Instagram.

"7th studio album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND ’out at midnight," Drake captioned a photo of the cover art.

"Honestly, Nevermind" was dedicated to Virgil Abloh, the designer who passed away earlier this year.

"I got here being realistic. I didn’t get here being blind. I know whats what and especially what and who is by my side. Honestly…Nevermind," a note, written by Drake, on the album said.

"DEDICATED TO OUR BROTHER V," the note concluded.

Many reacted to the album drop on social media.

"Drake going platinum in Zara and H&M with this album," one user wrote.

"played the first song of this drake album and said Honestly, Nevermind," another added.

"drake making the worst album in his discography," another wrote alongside a photo of Walter White mixing chemicals in "Breaking Bad."

However, others enjoyed the songs.

"Everyone is saying they don't like Drake's new album, I give them two weeks max! It's definitely a vibe, perfect for summer!" one social media user wrote.

"if you don't like Drake's new album, you can go to the studio and f---ing make your own taste," another added.

"Honestly, Nevermind" was released nine months after Drake's last studio album, "Certified Lover Boy."