Kim Kardashian didn’t damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! says

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! is debunking the allegations.

Kim Kardashian caused an uproar on social media after she was accused of damaging Marilyn Monroe’s "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress.

"The fact remains that she did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala," Ripley’s said on its website.

The website notes that this specific dress has been on display around the world, putting it at risk for damage.

KIM KARDASHIAN IS ACCUSED OF DAMAGING MARILYN MONROE'S DRESS

"From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in," Ripley’s Vice President of Publishing and Licensing Amanda Joiner said of the dress.

Joiner noted that she was with the iconic dress the entire day of the 2022 Met Gala and during its transport from Florida to New York.

Kardashian wore the dress for a few minutes during her red carpet appearance before changing into a replica she wore the rest of the night. Monroe’s dress is on display at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum in Hollywood.

Scott Fortner, a Marilyn Monroe historian, recently took to Instagram to share before and after images of the Jean Louis gown Monroe wore to serenade President John F. Kennedy for his birthday in 1962.

ChadMichael Morrisette,, who owns Oh Mannequin! and helped put on the 2016 auction where Ripley's purchased the dress for $4.81 million, spoke with People magazine about the current state of the dress.

The "delicate silk soufflé fabric appears to be missing crystals. It also appears to have several small rips along the zipper seam," he shared with the outlet. Morrisette mentioned that he visited the display June 12, 2022, and took pictures and videos of the damage.

"I was hired by Julien's [in 2016] to put the dress on display, and not just the dress, I put Marilyn Monroe's entire auction on display," he told the outlet. "I've handled more of her artifacts than anyone in the world. I've touched her driver's license. I've touched her high school yearbook. I've touched her ID card to Korea, when she went to Korea with Joe DiMaggio. I've touched everything that's ever come up for sale, including that dress.

"I know this dress, and the damage is so apparent. I left Ripley's in tears. I ran out with my hand over my mouth, holding back the tears, because I could not believe the damage that they allowed to happen for a publicity stunt."

Ripley’s shared that it will continue to have Monroe’s dress on display in Los Angeles through fall 2022.