Justin Bieber postpones Summerfest performance following Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber is postponing another scheduled performance due to his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis.

On Thursday, a statement was released from Bieber’s tour promoter, which is represented by AEG, sharing that the musician will not be performing at the upcoming show next Friday due to the current state of his health.

"In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining U.S. Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed," the statement read.

"Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer."

In an Instagram video last week, Bieber shared with his fans that the right side of his face has been paralyzed due to the virus.

"For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them," he said. "This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously my body is telling me that I've got to slow down."

"I hope you guys understand," Bieber added. "I'll just be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do."

His wife, Hailey Bieber, showed her husband support online after he shared the video with his 242 million Instagram followers.

The model shared her husband’s original post, noting that she loved him.

Bieber recently canceled multiple shows in Toronto. The musician was scheduled to perform June 7 and 8 at Scotiabank Arena.

"Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse," he wrote on Instagram ahead of the concerts.

"My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better!"

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.