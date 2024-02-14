Tom Cruise's new romance with Russian socialite caps actor's long list of younger lovers

Tom Cruise is sparking new romance rumors.

The "Top Gun" star, 61, and Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36, attended London’s Air Ambulance Charity together Feb. 7. Prince William was the guest of honor during the gala, and Cruise has longtime ties to the royal family.

According to the Daily Mail, Cruise and Khayrova, who is 25 years younger, have made their romance official.

"It's well known within Elsina's circle that she and Tom are now an item," a source recently told the outlet. "They've grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy."

TOM CRUISE'S RED-CARPET DIARY: THE CELEBRITY INTERESTS OF HOLLYWOOD'S LEADING MAN

"Tom has been staying the night at Elsina's apartment, which as you can imagine, is a very beautiful place. They enjoy hanging out together and, despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do."

Prior to Khayrova, photographers snapped photos of Cruise hugging his "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" co-star Hayley Atwell, 41, last year during a cocktail party at the hotel De Russie in Rome before the world premiere of the film.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

There had been rumors Cruise was dating Atwell, a relationship that reportedly began in 2020 during filming of the latest installment in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise.

However, the actors never commented on their rumored romance, and Atwell announced she was engaged to boyfriend Ned Wolfgang Kelly in April 2023.

On the red carpet for the same film the following day, Cruise also appeared affectionate with his other co-star, Rebecca Ferguson, 40. He gave her a kiss on the cheek, and she seemed to whisper in his ear. They held onto each other for several photos.

Despite the cozy appearance, Ferguson is married to businessman Rory St. Clair Gainer, with whom she has one child.

Cruise has a history of sparking romance rumors with past co-stars.

During the press tour for 2017's "The Mummy," the actor was rumored to be dating co-star Sofia Boutella, 41. At a stop in Sydney, Cruise gave her a kiss on the cheek, and she had her arm around him at one point.

Rumors flew across the internet that the two were an item, but it amounted to nothing more than speculation.

In May, at Miami's Formula One Grand Prix race, Cruise was photographed walking with Shakira below the thousands of attendees in the stands.

The rumor mill quickly began grinding out headlines, but the recently-divorced Shakira, 47, shut down the story shortly after the photo was taken.

In a report by Us Weekly, a source told the outlet, "Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1, but she has no interest in dating him. He was really nice, and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now."

With all of Cruise's rumored romances, he has also had official relationships with A-list stars over the years.

His first marriage to actress Mimi Rogers lasted from 1987 to 1990. In a Rolling Stone interview, Cruise revealed how they met.

"I met her at a dinner party about a year ago when I was developing ‘Top Gun.’ "She was dating a friend, and, uh, I thought she was extremely bright."

After his split with Rogers, Cruise married Nicole Kidman . The couple starred in three movies together — "Days of Thunder," "Far and Away" and "Eyes Wide Shut," — and were a staple on the red carpet throughout the '90s.

NICOLE KIDMAN SAYS HER MARRIAGE TO TOM CRUISE KEPT HER FROM BEING SEXUALLY HARASSED

In a 1994 Vanity Fair interview, Cruise said of the relationship, "It was that special connection when you recognize your soulmate. She is a person who understands. It was as if a whole new life had started for me."

The couple, who share two adopted children, divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage.

Not long after his divorce from Kidman, Cruise began dating his "Vanilla Sky" co-star Penelope Cruz .

Cruise's spokesperson, Pat Kingsley, confirmed they were an official couple, telling reporters in 2001, "Tom Cruise invited Penelope Cruz to his 39th birthday party on July 6, and they've had a few dates since."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actor also opened up about the relationship in Marie Claire, telling the magazine in 2003, "I surprise Penelope with different things. She’ll come home, and I’ll have her favorite kind of food made, have a bath drawn. I like doing stuff like that. She likes my food, so I cook for her. It’s always the little things I like in a relationship."

After nearly three years of dating, Cruise and Cruz split.

Cruise and his third wife, Katie Holmes, began dating in 2005. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Suri Cruise, in 2006 before marrying in Italy that same year.

In 2005, they arrived at a "War of the Worlds" fan event on a motorcycle together, making a grand entry to their relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The relationship eventually ended, and Cruise and Holmes divorced in 2012.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.