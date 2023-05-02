Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tom Cruise
Published

Coronation concert guest Tom Cruise has longtime ties to the royal family

Tom Cruise, who was recently added to the star-studded lineup for King Charles III's coronation concert, befriended Princess Diana, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth over the years

By Ashley Hume | Fox News
close
Piers Morgan previews spectacle of King Charles coronation: Like nothing the world has seen Video

Piers Morgan previews spectacle of King Charles coronation: Like nothing the world has seen

The Piers Morgan Uncensored host weighs in as Prince Harry is expected to make a quick exit back to America after King Charles coronation.

Tom Cruise, who recently joined the star-studded lineup for King Charles III's upcoming coronation concert, has long-standing ties to the British royal family.  

The 60-year-old actor is set to appear "in a series of pre-recorded sketches and segments revealing little-known facts about The King" at the royal event on Sunday, per the BBC.

While the "Mission Impossible" star's participation may have come as a surprise to some, Cruise's links to the royals date back over 30 years.

tom cruise and nicole kidman with princess diana/tom holding kate middletons hand

Tom Cruise is the latest big name to join the star-studded lineup for King Charles III's coronation concert. The movie star has longstanding ties to the royal family. (Getty)

In 1992, Cruise and his then-wife Nicole Kidman met the late Princess Diana at the London premiere of their romantic drama "Far and Away." 

KING CHARLES' CORONATION: TOM CRUISE, WINNIE THE POOH, NICOLE SCHERZEINGER ADDED TO ROYAL CONCERT LINEUP

According to royal expert Neil Sean, Cruise and Diana went on to become "chums," and the actor was "devastated" when the Princess of Wales died in a car accident at the age of 36 in August 1997.

"She was a magical person and really engulfed you with her personality," Cruise told Sean.

princess diana meeting tom cruise and nicole kidman

Cruise has been linked to the royal family since the early days of his career when he and then-wife Nicole Kidman met Princess Diana at the London premiere of their 1992 movie "Far and Away." (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Cruise and Kidman were among the celebrity guests who paid tribute to the late princess at her funeral on Sept. 6, 1997. 

Sean also recalled that Diana loved Cruise's 1986 hit "Top Gun" and would frequently watch the movie on video with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry when they lived at Kensington Palace. 

William would later forge his own friendship with Cruise, who held a special screening of his 2022 sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" for the prince and his wife Kate Middleton ahead of the movie's release last May. 

Cruise invited the royal couple after learning that William, who previously served as a pilot with the Royal Air Force, was a huge fan of the original film.

Tom Cruise at Princess Diana's funeral

Royal expert Neil Sean said the Cruise was "devastated" by Diana's death. (PA Images via Getty Images)

nicole kidman tom cruise at princess dianas funeral

Kidman and Cruise were guests at Diana's funeral in September 1997. (Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

The screening was reportedly also attended by other royal family members including William's aunt Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Two months later, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the London premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" at the invitation of Cruise. 

KING CHARLES' CORONATION CONCERT: KATY PERRY AND LIONEL RICHIE WILL PERFORM

The trio were seen smiling and chatting while making their way down the red carpet, with Cruise even giving Middleton a helping hand as she walked up the steps at Leicester Square.

tom cruise holding kate middletons hand and walking with william at top gun maverick premiere

Cruise has also forged a friendship with Prince William, who is a huge fan of "Top Gun." (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Cruise confirmed that he had treated the couple to the early screening. 

"He's an aviator, so I knew he would have a lot of fun," the New York native said. 

When asked if Cruise, who is a licensed pilot, had flown with William, he told the outlet, "Not yet."

"I'm sure. Pilots are pilots, so we all want to go flying," he added.

The "Mission Impossible" star echoed the sentiments in an interview with the PA News Agency during the premiere

"We have a lot in common," he said of William. "We both love England, and we’re both aviators. We both love flying," 

Tom Cruise smiling with Prince William

Cruise invited William and Kate to a private screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" as well as the movie's premiere. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON TO ATTEND TOM CRUISE'S ‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ PREMIERE IN LONDON

The "Top Gun: Maverick" premiere came days after Cruise played a role in a royal event during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. The actor introduced the Kings Troop Royal Artillery at the "A Gallop Through History" Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. 

Cruise expressed his admiration for the queen in an interview backstage at the event, which was held at Windsor Castle. He also shared that he previously bonded with another royal over their mutual love of flying: the late Prince Philip

While chatting with presenters Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham, Cruise opened up about meeting Philip at the 75th anniversary of the Outward Bound Trust in 2017. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away in 2021 at age 99.

prince william laughing with tom cruise

Cruise said that he and William have "a lot in common" including a love of England and flying. ( Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

"There was a moment, of course we were talking about pilots, we had to talk about helicopters, and he was telling me the wonderful story of how he got the first helicopter into Buckingham Palace during [Queen Elizabeth II's] coronation," Cruise recalled.

"Fantastic story," he added. "I was this close to going ‘I’d like to land a helicopter, if you ever need someone to pick you up, I've got a helicopter and I think I could put it right there.’"

Cruise told Schofield and Etchingham that it was a "real privilege" to be part of the festivities marking Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne. 

"It's a wonderful event," he said. "I'm very honored to be here."

prince philip shaking hands with tom cruise

Cruise met the late Prince Philip during a dinner to mark the 75th anniversary of the Outward Bound Trust at Buckingham Palace on March 8, 2017, in London. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

He continued, "She’s just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion. What she has accomplished has been historic. I just remember always as a kid seeing photos of her." 

Cruise went on to discuss his love for the United Kingdom, noting that he had been making movies in the country since 1982.

KING CHARLES' CORONATION DETAILS REVEALED

"Even before I started producing movies, I would bring them here to England because I just liked the crews and the people and the generations of families that I've worked with," he said.

tom cruise beaming at prince philip

The actor said that they also bonded over their love of flying. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"I love the history and I just have great respect for her," Cruise continued of the monarch. "So when they asked I instantly said ‘Yeah, it would be my honor. It’s wonderful."

Cruise and the late monarch reportedly became friends in the months before her death. A source told the Times of London in November that the two "really hit it off" over the summer after Elizabeth was unable to meet the movie star at the Platinum Jubilee event due to mobility issues.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The queen let it be known that she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the [equine] pageant, so he was invited to have a special tour of Windsor Castle with everything laid on for him," the palace insider purported. 

tom cruise speaking at platinum jubilee event

Last June, Cruise was a presenter during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle. (Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together. She loved seeing him, and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch. He was even allowed to fly in by helicopter."

The outlet claimed that not only did the queen arrange for photographs to be taken of her with Cruise during their private meeting, but he was also permitted to take a shot at firing a ceremonial gun. The queen allegedly gave her new pal "full VIP treatment."

It is believed the pair were expected to schedule a lunch date. However, the meeting never occurred. The queen passed away on Sept. 8 at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle. She was 96.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

Trending