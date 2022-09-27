Church of Scientology got Tom Cruise a divorce, helped him marry Nicole Kidman, book alleges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Cruise is among a bevy of stars in Hollywood who are Church of Scientology members.

In a revealing new book "A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology" by Mike Rinder, a former Scientologist and outspoken critic of the religion, details the alleged lengths the church would go to for Cruise.

According to Page Six, Rinder writes that David Miscavige, the church's leader, allegedly personally facilitated the courtship between Cruise and his future second-wife, Nicole Kidman. Miscavige reportedly "had been invited to Daytona, to watch the filming," referencing the movie "Days of Thunder" where Cruise first fell for Kidman, per the book.

At the time, Cruise was married to his first wife, Mimi Rogers.

"He and his trusted lieutenant Greg Wilhere, now assigned as Cruise’s personal auditor, hung out with Cruise at the Speedway, went skydiving with him, and most importantly helped facilitate Cruise’s desire to make Nicole his new wife…Miscavige no doubt saw this as an opportunity to demonstrate his ability to make Tom’s wishes come true," Rinder alleges in his book.

Rinder further claims that Wilhere, a high-ranking member of the church was "assigned to get Mimi to agree to a divorce so Tom could marry Nicole." Rinder reportedly writes that this was "highly unusual and would never have happened with a normal Scientologist."

In a statement to the outlet, a spokesperson for the church called the allegation "utterly ludicrous."

"Mike Rinder is an inveterate liar who seeks to profit from his dishonesty," the spokesperson added. "He supports himself by orchestrating the harassment of his former Church and its leader through false police reports, incendiary propaganda and fraudulent media stories."



A representative for Tom Cruise and The Church of Scientology did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Rinder has not strayed away from work that surrounds Scientology. He worked on the A&E show, "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" alongside another former Scientologist, actress Leah Remini. The show won a Creative Arts Emmy-Award for outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special in 2020.