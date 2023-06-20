Expand / Collapse search
Tom Cruise's red-carpet diary: The celebrity interests of Hollywood's leading man

'Mission: Impossible' star photographed with 2 co-stars at film's Rome premiere.

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
Tom Cruise tends to remain private when it comes to his love life, leading to endless speculation about whom the A-list star is dating.

At the recent premiere for "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" in Rome, Cruise was spotted getting up close and personal with two co-stars, illustrating his affectionate nature on the red carpet.

First photographers snapped photos of Cruise hugging Hayley Atwell during a cocktail party at the hotel De Russie in Rome before the world premiere of the film.

There had been rumors that Cruise was dating Atwell, a relationship that allegedly began in 2020 while filming the latest installment in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise.

Split of Tom Cruise hugging Hayley Atwell and both at a party with co-stars

Tom Cruise hugs Hayley Atwell during a cocktail party in Rome with co-stars Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff and director Christopher McQuarrie the day before the world premiere of "Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning." (Backgrid/Mega)

However, the actors never commented on their rumored romance, and Atwell announced she was engaged to her boyfriend, Ned Wolfgang Kelly, in April.

Tom Cruise hugs Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell were at one time rumored to be romantically involved, but neither ever commented on the story. Atwell announced her engagement to Ned Wolfgang Kelly in April. (Backgrid/MEGA)

On the red carpet the next day, Cruise also appeared affectionate with his other co-star, Rebecca Ferguson. He gave her a kiss on the cheek, and she seemed to whisper in his ear. They held onto each other for several photos.

Despite the cozy appearance, Ferguson is married to businessman Rory St. Clair Gainer, with whom she has one child.

Split of Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson in each other's ear on the red carpet

Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson appeared cozy on the red carpet at the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" premiere in Rome. (Franco Origlia )

Rebecca Ferguson and Tom Cruise holding each other on the red carpet.

Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson have starred in three "Mission: Impossible" movies together. (Franco Origlia)

Cruise has been linked to many other co-stars throughout the years.

During the press tour for 2017's "The Mummy," the actor was rumored to be dating co-star Sofia Boutella. At a stop in Sydney, Cruise gave her a kiss on the cheek, and she had her arm around him at one point.

Rumors flew across the internet that the two were an item, but it amounted to nothing more than speculation.

Split of Tom Cruise kissing Sofia Boutella on the cheek and her with her arm around him

Tom Cruise starred with Sofia Boutella in 2017's "The Mummy." Their interactions sparked romance rumors but proved to just be speculation. (Ryan Pierse/William West)

Simply being in the same proximity as another beautiful star can get people talking about the Oscar-nominated actor's love life.

At last month's Miami Formula One Grand Prix race, the "Top Gun" star was photographed walking with Shakira below the thousands of attendees in the stands. 

Tom Cruise and Shakira walk through a crowd together

Rumors that Tom Cruise and Shakira were dating began the moment they were spotted together last month in Miami. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

The rumor mill quickly began grinding out headlines, but the recently divorced Shakira shut down the story shortly after the photo was taken.

In a report by Us Weekly, a source told the outlet, "Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1, but she has no interest in dating him. He was really nice, and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now."

At the "Top Gun: Maverick" premiere in London, Cruise held Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's hand as he walked her down the red carpet.

Kate Middleton walks down red carpet holding Tom Cruise's hand

Tom Cruise escorted Princess of Wales Kate Middleton down the red carpet at the "Top Gun: Maverick" premiere last year. (Dan Kitwood)

The hand-holding raised some eyebrows as it appeared to be a breach in royal protocol. But according to the royal family's website, there are "no obligatory codes of behavior" when greeting a royal. There are traditional options, including "a neck bow (from the head only)" for men, and the website indicates that shaking hands with a royal is perfectly acceptable.

The now-Prince and Princess of Wales didn't seem to mind Cruise's gestures at all and could be seen laughing and chatting with the star throughout the evening.

And for once, the actor's interactions didn't generate dating headlines, seeing as Middleton is happily married to the heir to the British throne, Prince William.

Tom Cruise holds Kate Middleton's hand with Prince William shaking hands in the background.

Tom Cruise appeared to break royal protocol when he held Princess Kate Middleton's hand several times at the "Top Gun: Maverick" premiere in 2022. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

While Cruise's gestures often spark romance rumors, when he is in an actual relationship, he makes that very clear on the red carpet.

His first marriage to actress Mimi Rogers lasted from 1987 to 1990. In a Rolling Stone interview, Cruise revealed how they met, saying, "I met her at a dinner party about a year ago, when I was developing ‘Top Gun.’ She was dating a friend, and, uh, I thought she was extremely bright."

While walking red carpets, Cruise could be seen holding Rogers' hand and sticking close to her at every event they attended together.

Three split of Tom Cruise and Mimi Rogers holding hands on the red carpet

Tom Cruise and Mimi Rogers were married for three years, and during their relationship, Cruise was frequently seen holding her hand on the red carpet. (Ron Galella/ Jim Smeal/Jim Smeal)

After his split with Rogers, Cruise married Nicole Kidman. The couple starred in three movies together, "Days of Thunder," "Far and Away" and "Eyes Wide Shut," and were a staple on the red carpet throughout the '90s. 

In a 1994 Vanity Fair interview, Cruise said of the relationship, "It was that special connection when you recognize your soulmate. She is a person who understands. It was as if a whole new life had started for me."

During their time together, Cruise appeared more comfortable showing affection at events with Kidman, not just holding her hand but hugging and holding her close.

Split of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman hugging on the red carpet

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were married from 1990 to 2001. (Steve Granitz/Ron Wolfson/Steve Granitz)

The couple, who share two adopted children, divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage.

Not long after his divorce from Kidman, Cruise began dating his "Vanilla Sky" co-star Penelope Cruz.

Cruise's spokesperson, Pat Kingsley, confirmed they were an official couple, telling reporters in 2001," Tom Cruise invited Penelope Cruz to his 39th birthday party on July 6, and they've had a few dates since."

The actor also opened up about the relationship in Marie Claire, telling the magazine in 2003, "I surprise Penelope with different things. She’ll come home, and I’ll have her favorite kind of food made, have a bath drawn. I like doing stuff like that. She likes my food, so I cook for her. It’s always the little things I like in a relationship."

There were hints of Cruise's grand gestures when the couple arrived together for the London premiere of "Vanilla Sky" in 2001, with Cruise hanging out of an open car door waving to fans, while Cruz rode inside.

Tom Cruise waves to crowd from open car door with Penelope Cruz inside

Tom Cruise waved to fans while standing in an open car with Penelope Cruz at the London premiere of "Vanilla Sky." (Dave Hogan)

On the red carpet, the couple often struck a signature pose, standing side by side with Cruz holding out her arm while holding her hand.

Three split of Tom Cruise posing with Penelope Cruz on the red carpet.

Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz dated for just under three years after starring together in "Vanilla Sky." (Jim Spellman/Christopher Polk)

After nearly three years of dating, Cruise and Cruz split.

Cruise's grandest gestures came when he was courting his third wife, Katie Holmes.

They began dating in 2005 and later welcomed their daughter, Suri Cruise, in 2006 before marrying in Italy that same year.

The "Magnolia" star infamously jumped on Oprah's couch, declaring his love for Holmes, and his red-carpet moves matched that excitement.

In 2005, they arrived to a "War of the Worlds" fan event on a motorcycle together, making a grand entrance for their relationship.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise together on a motorcycle

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes made quite the entrance to the "War of the Worlds" screening in 2005. (Kevin Winter)

Cruise also demonstrated his affection more boldly, dipping Holmes on the carpet as they posed together.

Split of Tom Cruise dipping Katie Holmes on the red carpet

Tom Cruise made some dramatic moves on the red carpet while in a relationship with Katie Holmes. (Fernando Camino /Jim Spellman)

The relationship eventually ended, and Cruise and Holmes divorced in 2012.

Since the split, Cruise has been rumored to be with many different women and co-stars, but none have been confirmed by the star.

