Tom Cruise linked to Ana de Armas after Ben Affleck romance sent her running

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From action-packed movie roles to high-profile relationships, Ana de Armas is no stranger to the spotlight.

However, the 37-year-old Cuban actress - who has recently been photographed out and about with Tom Cruise - has no interest in living a life in the public eye.

During an interview with Elle in 2022, the "Blonde" star, who had a brief relationship with Ben Affleck in 2020, said the constant interest in her love life while dating the "Gone Girl" actor was "horrible."

"Which is good," she added. "That’s one of the reasons why I left L.A."

TOM CRUISE, ANA DE ARMAS SPOTTED STROLLING TOGETHER IN LONDON PARK ON HER 37TH BIRTHDAY

De Armas, who grew up in Cuba before relocating to Spain at 18, moved to Los Angeles when she was 26 years old, in hopes of making a name for herself as an actor and director.

But she got more than she bargained for.

In 2020, De Armas sparked a relationship with her "Deep Water"co-star, Affleck. The actress broke off their roughly one-year relationship because she didn't want to be Los Angeles-based, reports said at the time of the split. The actress and Affleck split in January 2021, and insiders claimed the breakup was "amicable."

ANA DE ARMAS SAYS 'HORRIBLE' ATTENTION ON BEN AFFLECK RELATIONSHIP LED HER TO LEAVE LOS ANGELES

"There is deep love and respect there," a source told People magazine at the time. "Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up, and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

Another insider close to the former couple added that "she broke it off."

"Their relationship was complicated," the insider added. "Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles-based and Ben obviously has to, since his kids live in Los Angeles."

BEN AFFLECK, ANA DE ARMAS SPLIT AFTER ALMOST 1 YEAR OF DATING: REPORT

One year later, de Armas confirmed that building a life in Los Angeles was just not in the cards for her.

"Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, 'This is not the place for me to be,’" she told Elle. "It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious."

In an effort to escape public scrutiny, the "No Time to Die" star said she intentionally stays away from the internet.

ANA DE ARMAS SEEMINGLY ADDRESSES RUMORS THAT SHE'S DATING EX BEN AFFLECK AGAIN: 'I DON'T THINK SO'

"I deleted Twitter years ago," she told Elle at the time. "I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year."

Most recently, however, de Armas and Cruise, who are reportedly collaborating on a project, have been spotted together in London on several occasions over the past few months, fueling rumors of a potential romance.

Speculation began to swirl when the pair were photographed together for the first time on the night before Valentine's Day.

On Feb. 13, the two were pictured walking through London's Soho neighborhood as de Armas carried what appeared to be takeout bags of food from a restaurant. The two stopped for photos with fans before leaving in a taxi together.

A source later told People magazine that Cruise and the "Ghosted" actress had dined out with their agents, saying they were "discussing potential collaborations down the line." The insider claimed that Cruise and de Armas "appeared to have no romantic connection" and were "just friends."

However, the duo further fueled dating speculation when they were again photographed together on March 14 as they arrived at the London Heliport by helicopter at night.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While speaking with People, a source said that Cruise and de Armas echoed the statements made about them, and insisted they are collaborating on an upcoming project, but are not romantically involved.

According to the insider, director Liman also accompanied the two on the trip, but further details about the project were not disclosed.

The 62-year-old actor and de Armas were most recently seen chatting as they walked down a path in a London park on the "Knives Out" star's 37th birthday last week.

In a photo and video captured by a bystander and shared on X, Cruise was seen wearing a white polo t-shirt with dark blue jeans while de Armas sported a light-colored t-shirt with jeans, white sneakers and a brown crossbody bag.

Cruise walked next to de Armas with his hands behind his back and was holding what appeared to be an olive green dog leash with a pouch. The pair were accompanied by another woman as well as security guards during their outing.

Celebrity matchmaker Alessandra Conti previously told Fox News Digital that she doubts the relationship between Cruise and de Armas is actually platonic, noting the two are both guarded about their private lives.

"Since his devastating and public split with Katie [Holmes], he has kept a low profile when it comes to his personal life. However, his new relationship with Ana de Armas could be his big comeback into being in a celebrity power couple," Conti said.

"As a matchmaker in Beverly Hills for nearly 13 years, it is clear that Tom was gravely affected by the public nature of his relationship with Katie and was gun-shy and incredibly private with any other potential romances since the split back in 2012."

TOM CRUISE AND ANA DE ARMAS FUEL ROMANCE RUMORS AFTER STEPPING OUT IN LONDON AGAIN

"The fact that he was seen publicly with Ana is a huge deal," Conti added. "My celebrity clients know exactly how to keep their love lives under wraps if that is their desire. So, this is a clear indicator that he is feeling secure about the potential of this romance, though sources are saying that it is merely because they are in a film together.

"Even if they are simply working together, as a celebrity matchmaker, I believe this couple is incredibly compatible for a number of reasons and do think that this could be a lasting Hollywood match if they give it a chance to blossom."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Ashley Hume contributed to this report.