Ana de Armas seemingly addresses rumors that she's dating ex Ben Affleck again: 'I don't think so'

Ana de Armas has not gone back to her ex.

The "Deep Water" actress, 32, took to Instagram over the weekend to seemingly address the rumors that she is dating ex Ben Affleck once again.

On Sunday, the Cuban-American actress shared an Instagram Story featuring a plethora of GIFS, many of which read, "Nope," "No," and "I don’t think so," along with a peace sign emoji.

Alongside her telling Instagram Story, Armas also shared a video on Monday of the late actress, Marilyn Monroe, surrounded by a horde of men vying for her attention, in which she continuously repeats the word "no" throughout.

"What she said! [kiss emoji]," Armas wrote in the caption of the video.

The posts were quick to draw the attention of fans.

"Is this because of Ben Affleck [face with monocle emoji," one user asked. "Is this what you said to Ben?" another user inquired.

"im sorry Ben she said no," one commenter wrote.

According to People magazine, de Armas' posts come one day after she shared a selfie wearing a half-heart pendant necklace that appeared to be identical to the ones she and Affleck wore while they were dating.

In January, Armas and Affleck split after almost one year together.

People reported at the time that the breakup happened because the 48-year-old actor-director and the 32-year-old actress are at "different points in their lives."

"There is deep love and respect there," a source told the outlet. "Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

Another insider close to the former couple added that "she broke it off."

"Their relationship was complicated," the insider added. "Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

De Armas and Affleck were first linked in March 2020 after meeting on the set of their upcoming film "Deep Water." Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner, who he shares three kids with: daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 8.

