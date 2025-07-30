Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas seemingly confirm romance after months of speculation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Things are heating up between Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas.

On July 26, the "Mission: Impossible" star, 63, and the Golden Globe-nominated actress, 37, were seen holding hands while on a casual stroll in Vernont.

After months of dating speculation, the outing seems to confirm the pair's budding romance.

Representatives for Cruise and de Armas did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The rumored couple were first seen together in London in February and have been spotted together several times since, including on her birthday in April and at David Beckham’s birthday party in May.

In a photo and video captured by a bystander and shared on X of the April birthday stroll, Cruise walked next to de Armas with his hands behind his back. The pair were accompanied by another woman as well as security guards.

In May, Cruise praised de Armas' acting abilities.

At the New York City premiere of "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," Cruise told Access Hollywood, "Her ability is incredible. There's an actress that has dramatic chops, someone who's comedic, very, very talented. You see her in ‘Ballerina’ ... just a great actress."

Weeks later, at the June 3 premiere of "Ballerina," de Armas told Variety that Cruise has been "unbelievable" and "really amazing" when it comes to supporting her endeavors.

"But you know what, he supports every movie. He really wants the industry and cinema to go well and people going to the theaters," de Armas said. "We're working together, so he got to see ‘Ballerina’ and he actually really liked it."

She added, "It is very special that someone like him is supporting ['Ballerina']. It is really special in general to have other actors and people supporting each other. We can do well all together."

On July 18, a source told People that the actors share a "special work relationship" as they prepare to film a movie together.

"Tom is crazy hardworking, and she's very excited to work with him. She calls it an opportunity of a lifetime," the insider said. "Tom is an incredible mentor to Ana. She has nothing but amazing things to say about him."