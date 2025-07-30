Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas seemingly confirm romance after months of speculation

'Mission: Impossible' star, 63, and Golden Globe-nominated actress, 37, spotted together in Vermont

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
close
Tom Cruise credited for teacher-turned-actor's job change Video

Tom Cruise credited for teacher-turned-actor's job change

'Mission: Impossible' star and former first grade teacher Greg Tarzan Davis describes to 'Fox News Digital' how working with Tom Cruise catapulted his acting career on 'Fox Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Things are heating up between Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas. 

On July 26, the "Mission: Impossible" star, 63, and the Golden Globe-nominated actress, 37, were seen holding hands while on a casual stroll in Vernont. 

After months of dating speculation, the outing seems to confirm the pair's budding romance. 

Representatives for Cruise and de Armas did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

ANA DE ARMAS ADDRESSES TOM CRUISE RUMORS AFTER MONTHS OF PUBLIC OUTINGS

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas hold hands in Vermont.

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas hold hands in Vermont. (The Image Direct)

The rumored couple were first seen together in London in February and have been spotted together several times since, including on her birthday in April and at David Beckham’s birthday party in May. 

In a photo and video captured by a bystander and shared on X of the April birthday stroll, Cruise walked next to de Armas with his hands behind his back. The pair were accompanied by another woman as well as security guards.

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas

The pair were first spotted together back in February.  (Getty Images)

In May, Cruise praised de Armas' acting abilities. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

At the New York City premiere of "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," Cruise told Access Hollywood, "Her ability is incredible. There's an actress that has dramatic chops, someone who's comedic, very, very talented. You see her in ‘Ballerina’ ... just a great actress."

Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas

Cruise and de Armas have both publicly praised each other's work.  (Getty Images)

Weeks later, at the June 3 premiere of "Ballerina," de Armas told Variety that Cruise has been "unbelievable" and "really amazing" when it comes to supporting her endeavors. 

"But you know what, he supports every movie. He really wants the industry and cinema to go well and people going to the theaters," de Armas said. "We're working together, so he got to see ‘Ballerina’ and he actually really liked it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

tom cruise/ana de armas

A source previously told People that Cruise is "an incredible mentor" to de Armas. (Getty Images)

She added, "It is very special that someone like him is supporting ['Ballerina']. It is really special in general to have other actors and people supporting each other. We can do well all together."

On July 18, a source told People that the actors share a "special work relationship" as they prepare to film a movie together. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Tom is crazy hardworking, and she's very excited to work with him. She calls it an opportunity of a lifetime," the insider said. "Tom is an incredible mentor to Ana. She has nothing but amazing things to say about him."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending