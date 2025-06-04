Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Ana de Armas calls Tom Cruise's praise of her work 'surreal' as dating rumors intensify

The two stars are set to collaborate on the supernatural thriller 'Deeper' as they've been spotted together multiple times since February

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Tom Cruise credited for teacher-turned-actor's job change Video

Tom Cruise credited for teacher-turned-actor's job change

'Mission: Impossible' star and former first grade teacher Greg Tarzan Davis describes to 'Fox News Digital' how working with Tom Cruise catapulted his acting career on 'Fox Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ana de Armas says it’s "amazing" to be working with Tom Cruise and "surreal" that the movie star would praise her work. 

"It’s very special," de Armas told Access Hollywood at the premiere of her John Wick movie "Ballerina" on Tuesday when asked about him raving about her role in the film. "It’s very surreal that an actor like him, like someone like him, likes the movie and my performance and my work, and we’re working together now so, yeah, it’s pretty, it’s really amazing." 

At the London premiere of "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," Crusie told a reporter: "I just saw the movie. It kicks a--," referring to "Ballerina." "Oh, man, it’s right in that tone. It’s right in that big world. You’re going to love it."

De Armas and Cruise sparked dating rumors earlier this year when they were spotted together in London and are set to shoot the supernatural thriller "Deeper" together. 

ANA DE ARMAS ADDRESSES TOM CRUISE RUMORS AFTER MONTHS OF PUBLIC OUTINGS

A split image of Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have sparked dating rumors through their multiple outings together. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate; Simon Ackerman/FilmMagic)

Regarding "Deeper," de Armas told Deadline she was "Training, just training, getting ready for what’s going to come." 

She's said that she and Cruise are working on "a few projects" together. 

The rumored couple were first seen together in London in February and have been spotted together several times since, including on her birthday in April and at David Beckham’s birthday party in May. 

In a photo and video captured by a bystander and shared on X of the April birthday stroll, Cruise walked next to de Armas with his hands behind his back and was holding what appeared to be an olive green dog leash with a pouch. The pair were accompanied by another woman as well as security guards.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

De Armas wears a long gown at the "Ballerina" premiere

Ana de Armas attends the premiere of "Ballerina" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The day before de Armas' birthday, the Cuban native and Cruise were photographed as they disembarked a helicopter that was flown by the "Top Gun" star. 

In images obtained by People, de Armas was pictured walking on a helipad as she smiled and held her dog, Elvis. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cruise beamed as he carried a black backpack and walked across the tarmac,

split of tom cruise and ana de armas

Relationship experts have previously pointed out that Cruise and de Armas share many similarities. (Getty Images)

Two weeks earlier, the pair were spotted after another helicopter ride. On April 13, Cruise and de Armas were seen deplaning the actor's helicopter in London that had taken off from Madrid.

At the time, a source told People that the pair were not romantically involved and were accompanied on the trip by filmmaker Doug Liman.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas attends the "Ballerina" premiere at Le Grand Rex on May 28, 2025, in Paris. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Romance rumors began to swirl when de Armas and Cruise were photographed together for the first time on the night before Valentine's Day.

Tom Cruise at the premiere of Mission Impossible

Cruise has applauded de Armas' acting in "Ballerina." (Mike Coppola/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Feb. 13, the two were pictured walking through London's Soho neighborhood as de Armas carried what appeared to be takeout bags of food from a restaurant. They stopped for photos with fans before leaving in a taxi together.

Fox News’ Stephanie Giang-Paunon and Ashley Hume contributed to this report. 

Trending