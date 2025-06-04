Ana de Armas calls Tom Cruise's praise of her work 'surreal' as dating rumors intensify

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ana de Armas says it’s "amazing" to be working with Tom Cruise and "surreal" that the movie star would praise her work.

"It’s very special," de Armas told Access Hollywood at the premiere of her John Wick movie "Ballerina" on Tuesday when asked about him raving about her role in the film. "It’s very surreal that an actor like him, like someone like him, likes the movie and my performance and my work, and we’re working together now so, yeah, it’s pretty, it’s really amazing."

At the London premiere of "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," Crusie told a reporter: "I just saw the movie. It kicks a--," referring to "Ballerina." "Oh, man, it’s right in that tone. It’s right in that big world. You’re going to love it."

De Armas and Cruise sparked dating rumors earlier this year when they were spotted together in London and are set to shoot the supernatural thriller "Deeper" together.

Regarding "Deeper," de Armas told Deadline she was "Training, just training, getting ready for what’s going to come."

She's said that she and Cruise are working on "a few projects" together.

The rumored couple were first seen together in London in February and have been spotted together several times since, including on her birthday in April and at David Beckham’s birthday party in May.

In a photo and video captured by a bystander and shared on X of the April birthday stroll, Cruise walked next to de Armas with his hands behind his back and was holding what appeared to be an olive green dog leash with a pouch. The pair were accompanied by another woman as well as security guards.

The day before de Armas' birthday, the Cuban native and Cruise were photographed as they disembarked a helicopter that was flown by the "Top Gun" star.

In images obtained by People, de Armas was pictured walking on a helipad as she smiled and held her dog, Elvis.

Cruise beamed as he carried a black backpack and walked across the tarmac,

Two weeks earlier, the pair were spotted after another helicopter ride. On April 13, Cruise and de Armas were seen deplaning the actor's helicopter in London that had taken off from Madrid.

At the time, a source told People that the pair were not romantically involved and were accompanied on the trip by filmmaker Doug Liman.

Romance rumors began to swirl when de Armas and Cruise were photographed together for the first time on the night before Valentine's Day.

On Feb. 13, the two were pictured walking through London's Soho neighborhood as de Armas carried what appeared to be takeout bags of food from a restaurant. They stopped for photos with fans before leaving in a taxi together.

Fox News’ Stephanie Giang-Paunon and Ashley Hume contributed to this report.