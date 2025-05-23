Ana de Armas addresses Tom Cruise rumors after months of public outings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ana de Armas made a rare comment about Tom Cruise after the pair were spotted out and about together over the past few months.

The "Ballerina" actress appeared to poke fun at the constant romance rumors that have been dominating media coverage ever since she and Cruise were spotted together the night before Valentine's Day.

"Obviously, everyone knows I’m working with Tom Cruise," she said during an interview with Women's Wear Daily.

Over the past several months, the "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" star and de Armas have been seen together. Cruise and de Armas are working together on the upcoming film "Deeper," directed by Doug Liman, according to Deadline .

"Those guys [Liman and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie] are unbelievable at everything they do," de Armas told WWD. "And they’re so lovely and a great team, and the process we’re having is amazing."

The actress touched on the level of preparation required to star in an action movie with Cruise.

"It’s another level that just keeps setting the bar higher and higher. But it’s so much fun. And we’re not only working on that thing that we’re training for, but also a couple other things too. We just got excited," she said.

While speaking with reporters at the London premiere of his film, "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," Cruise raved about the upcoming action thriller, "Ballerina," starring de Armas.

"I just saw the movie. It kicks a--," Cruise said with a smile in an Instagram video shared by Spanish reporter Javier Ibarreche.

"Oh, man, it’s right in that tone," the "Top Gun: Maverick" star gushed. "It’s right in that big world. You’re going to love it."

"Ballerina" is the fifth film in the "John Wick" franchise, which stars Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin. In "Ballerina," which is set to be released June 6, de Armas plays a ballerina-turned-assassin who seeks to avenge her father's death.

Reeves and Ian McShane, who have appeared in the four previous "John Wick" movies, are reprising their roles in "Ballerina." The cast also includes Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus and the late Lance Reddick in his final on-screen performance.

Cruise made his remarks after de Armas teased that she and Cruise have "a few projects" in the pipeline.

During a recent appearance on " Good Morning America ," the actress was asked about working with Cruise on an upcoming film. Host Michael Strahan questioned de Armas about collaborating with the "Mission: Impossible" star "on another project that’s going to lead you to do some other crazy stunts."

She replied, "It’s so much fun , and we're definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I'm so excited."

De Armas' rare comments on Cruise come after they were spotted taking a leisurely stroll through a London park on her 37th birthday in April.

The day before de Armas' birthday, the Cuba native and Cruise were photographed as they disembarked a helicopter flown by the "Top Gun" star.

Two weeks earlier, the pair were spotted after another helicopter ride. On April 13, Cruise and de Armas were seen exiting the actor's helicopter in London that took off from Madrid.

At the time, a source told People the pair were not romantically involved and were accompanied on the trip by Liman.

Romance rumors began to swirl when de Armas and Cruise were photographed together for the first time the night before Valentine's Day.

On Feb. 13, the two were pictured walking through London's Soho neighborhood as de Armas carried what appeared to be takeout bags of food from a restaurant. They stopped for photos with fans before leaving in a taxi together.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.