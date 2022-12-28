Tom Brady shares Christmas celebration photos without ex-wife Gisele Bündchen following divorce

As Tom Brady brought home a win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas, his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and their children celebrated the winter holiday in Brazil.

Brady took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his own belated Christmas holiday with his kids following the divorce. The NFL quarterback shares two children with Bündchen and one with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady shared photos of his children on his Instagram story. He showed off some of their gifts as well. The football star also shared a photo of the stockings hanging from the mantle.

His post with the children comes after Bündchen shared a glimpse into her holiday with the children.

The supermodel shared a handful of photos to Instagram from time spent in Brazil. She tagged the location of the post as Rio Grande do Sul.

"Always so good to be back home," Gisele captioned the photo carousel.

In the photos, Bündchen can be seen enjoying a bike ride, riding horses, being outside and singing karaoke in front of a Christmas tree.

Brady and Bündchen officially announced their divorce in separate Instagram posts at the end of October.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel had been fielding divorce rumors since the start of the 2022 NFL season.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen added, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.

"I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you."

Brady and Bündchen first met in 2006. The pair began dating in the same month that the football star broke off his relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan. The supermodel and Brady later married in 2009.

The former couple shares two children, Vivian and Benjamin.

Brady originally announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons on Feb. 1. However, just 40 days later, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced he was not retiring after all. Bündchen publicly expressed concern over Brady's decision to head back to the field.

