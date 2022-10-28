Bucs’ Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen file for divorce

Tom Brady fell two games below .500 for the first time in his career Thursday night, and now his marriage is ending.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a message to his Instagram Friday morning, confirming that his divorce from Bündchen has been finalized.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.

"We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

TMZ initially reported that the two have been working with a mediator and had settled on the custody of the children and the couple's properties.

A source told PEOPLE Magazine that the couple agreed to joint custody of the children.

"The settlement is all worked out," a source told PEOPLE. "They've been working on the terms this whole time."

"They agreed to joint custody of the kids."

Brady’s marriage has been in the news since the beginning of his 23rd season, after the seven-time Super Bowl champion retired and then unretired in the span of 40 days during the offseason.

His return to football has not gone as planned, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 3-5 on the season after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

It’s the third straight loss for the Bucs, who have struggled offensively all season.

"We’ve struggled pretty much at everything. Red area. Third down. Run game. Two-point plays. Backed up. Start of (the) third quarter," Brady said after the loss to the Ravens.

"Just didn't play well enough to win. Give them credit. They played good. Certainly better than we did," he added.

Brady has been accused of not being "all-in" since the start of the season, taking off 11-days during training camp and missing a Saturday walk-through before Tampa Bay’s game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, after attending Patriots' owner Robert Kraft’s wedding in New York the previous night.

"I said last week that there’s no immediate retirement in my future," Brady said this week on the "Let’s Go!" podcast. "There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that. But certainly not, you know, I’ve never, you know, I made a commitment to this team, and I love this team, and I love this organization. I told them in March I was playing, and I’ve never quit on anything in my life.

"And I know a bunch of teammates that we all count on one another to be at our best and to work hard and to put the team first. And that’s what you commit to, and that’s what you want your teammates to commit to as well."

