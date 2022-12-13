Gisele Bündchen steps out for first red carpet event since Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen stepped out for a red carpet event Monday night for the first time since her divorce from Tom Brady was finalized.

Bündchen, 42, attended the 60th anniversary dinner for jewelry store Vivara in São Paulo, Brazil solo, two months after announcing her split from the NFL quarterback.

The supermodel wore a gold gown featuring cutouts.

She wore a natural makeup look and pulled her hair back in a ponytail.

Brady and Bündchen officially announced their divorce in separate Instagram posts at the end of October.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel have been fielding divorce rumors since the start of the 2022 NFL season.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen added: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.

"I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you."

Brady and Bündchen first met in 2006. The pair began dating in the same month that the football star broke off his relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan. The supermodel and Brady later married in 2009.

The former couple shares two children, Vivian and Benjamin.

Brady originally announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons on Feb. 1. However, just 40 days later, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced he wasn't retiring after all. Bündchen publicly expressed concern over Brady's decision to head back to the field.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she told Elle magazine.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

