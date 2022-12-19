Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is 'recharging' in Brazil after their divorce

Gisele Bündchen is living her best life on vacation following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady.

The supermodel is in Brazil with her and Brady's two children Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13.

Bündchen shared a series of photos on her Instagram with a caption that reads, "Recharging with my little ones in the country of my [heart emoji]."

In one of the photos, Bündchen is seen enjoying time at the beach in a leopard-print swimsuit.

Bündchen is clearly happy to be spending time with her children. She shared photos of Vivian and Benjamin hanging by the pool, as well as playing on what looks to be a playground-like structure.

In one photo, the supermodel is seen having a sweet moment with her daughter as they cuddle up while eating a treat.

The 42-year-old also seemed to get in a few relaxing moments, as she was seen meditating on a gray chair, and smiling at the camera while making the shape of a heart with her hands in front of a beautiful sunset.

Bündchen's new post comes shortly after she stepped out for her first red carpet event since her divorce from Brady was finalized.

She stunned in a gold gown when she attended the 60th anniversary dinner for jewelry store Vivara in São Paulo, Brazil solo on Dec. 12.

Brady and Bündchen officially announced their divorce in separate Instagram posts at the end of October.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen added, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.

"I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel first met through a friend at a wine bar in 2006 and were married three years later.

In February, Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons. However, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced he was not retiring after all just 40 days later. Bündchen publicly expressed concern over Brady's decision to head back to the field.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she told Elle magazine.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

