Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison; reality stars receive combined 19 years behind bars

An Atlanta judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in federal prison Monday, and wife Julie Chrisley received seven years after they were both found guilty in a federal tax evasion case.

Todd and Julie will each have to complete 16 months of probation following the end of their prison sentences.

The couple's report date is set for Jan. 15, 2023, according to FOX 5.

The Chrisleys did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

It's not clear if they will be able to stagger their sentences. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars have custody of his 10-year-old granddaughter, Chloe.

TODD, JULIE CHRISLEY SHOULD FACE BETWEEN 10 TO 22 YEARS IN PRISON FOR FINANCIAL CRIMES CONVICTION: PROSECUTORS

Julie Chrisley's lawyers requested during sentencing recommendations that if either party is sentenced to prison, their prison terms be staggered so that she can remain on supervised release until her husband is done serving his sentence or until their granddaughter turns 18.

Peter Tarantino, an accountant hired by the Chrisleys, was also found guilty and charged with two counts of willfully filing false tax returns.

Tarantino received three years in prison and will begin his sentence in May following a hip surgery.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY'S SON GRAYSON SENT TO THE HOSPITAL FOLLOWING CAR CRASH WEEK BEFORE SENTENCING HEARING

Meanwhile, Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction of justice charges.

Their charges typically carry a sentence of anywhere between 10 and 30 years. Prosecutors in the case were asking the judge to sentence Todd to between 17 and 22 years in prison and Julie to 10 to 13 years in prison.

‘CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST’ STARS JULIE AND TODD CHRISLEY: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE REALITY TV COUPLE

They also wanted the Chrisleys to pay $20 million, according to the court documents.

Prosecutors alleged that the Chrisleys submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans. They said Julie Chrisley also submitted a false credit report and fake bank statements when trying to rent a house in California.

They used a company they controlled to hide income to keep the IRS from collecting unpaid taxes owed by Todd, prosecutors said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After they were found guilty, U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross allowed the Chrisleys to remain free on bond. But she placed them on location monitoring and home detention, meaning they can only leave the house for certain reasons, including work, medical appointments and court appearances.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars acknowledged the conviction during a podcast episode. Despite being "not allowed" to discuss the case in-depth, the couple wanted the audience to know "that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now."

"But we still hold steadfast in our faith, and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker," Todd said.

"We’re alive and kicking, and we appreciate all the support we have received from everyone."

Todd and Julie's daughter , Savannah, showed support for her parents following the conviction.

"I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)," Savannah Chrisley wrote alongside images of her parents on Instagram at the time."

"Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose.

"So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior…I pray for strength, hope, and love. Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides. This fight isn’t over."

Todd and Julie did see a minor court victory in 2019 when the Georgia Department of Revenue cleared the couple of a $2 million state tax evasion charge stemming from a two-year investigation from nearly eight years of returns beginning in 2008.

"Julie and I knew all along that we had done nothing wrong and that when the facts all came out, we would be fine," Todd said in a statement at the time. "We’re just glad that the Department of Revenue was willing to keep an open mind and look at all the evidence."

The Department of Revenue dropped its claim that the couple owed more than $2.1 million in unpaid state taxes , penalties and interest, and updated the total outstanding debt to under $110,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.