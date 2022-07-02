Todd and Julie Chrisley told their son Grayson, 16, to guard his 'tender heart' amid legal troubles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Todd and Julie Chrisley are looking out for their family.

After the reality tv couple were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in June, they have shed some insight on how their family’s been coping, especially their son Grayson, 16.

"Grayson is the sweetest child and has the most tender heart," Todd said on the "Chrisley Confessions" podcast. "When you have someone that has a heart like Grayson in a world like where we live right now, you have to be very careful with someone that is that sensitive. Because the world doesn't care if his feelings are hurt."

Todd noted that Grayson has had a hard time staying positive with the hate comments he’s seen on social media. Todd then shared the advice he gave him amid his legal trouble.

"You understand that you're allowing someone that you're never going to meet and their comment to affect your day, your mood, your self-worth, who your family is."

Todd continued: "I said, 'If you would spend as much time listening to God as you do this message that someone sent, who has two followers and a cat as their emoji.'"

Julie chimed in and added, "Someone else's opinion of you should not matter. You need to know who you are in the depths of your soul. Who you are as a person, who you are as a spouse, as a friend, as a parent, as a child."

The couple share three children: Grayson, 16; Savannah, 24; and Chase, 26. Todd also has a son from his first marriage, Kyle, 30, and daughter Lindsie, 32, whom Julie legally adopted years ago at a young age.

Todd and Julie have addressed their legal troubles on their podcast before. In a recent episode, the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars thanked their fans for their loyal support.

"I want you all to know that the messages that we're receiving, the mail that we're receiving, the gifts that people are leaving at our doors — you know, the flower arrangements. All this stuff is just overwhelming," Todd shared.

He then asked fans not to send the reality couple gifts during this time and asked for prayers instead.

"We don't want you sending us flowers," he said. "We don't want you wasting your money on things like that. You know, the gifts and things like that, you know — we don't need anything."

He added: "Really, the best gift that you can give us is prayer. Our family, we're all doing as well as can be as expected during this and this storm that we're going through."

The couple was initially indicted in August 2019, and a new indictment was filed in February in which the couple faced 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy over a nine-year period, all of which they denied.

The Chrisleys shared that they were "devastated and disappointed" following the jury's verdict.

"The Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict; however, they will be actively pursuing an appeal," Julie's lawyer, Steve Friedberg, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. "They are grateful for all of the love and support they have received from their family, friends and fans.

"They remain strong in their faith and are deeply concerned for the welfare of their children, as well as Todd’s mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley. They are determined to continue the 'fight' until justice prevails, and they are exonerated."