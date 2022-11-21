Todd, Julie Chrisley's lawyers disagree with prosecutors sentencing recommendation ahead of hearing

As Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to be sentenced for committing federal financial crimes, the reality TV couple disagrees with prosecutors' recommended sentences.

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, appeared in court Monday for arguments relating to the sentencing. The hearing could extend into Tuesday.

Prosecutors in the case are asking the judge to sentence Todd to between 17 and 22 years in prison and Julie to 10 to 13 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by FOX5.

The charges the two were convicted of typically carry a sentence anywhere between 10 and 30 years, according to sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors also want the Chrisleys to pay $20 million, according to the court documents.

The Chrisleys disagree with the government's guideline calculations. Todd Chrisley's lawyers wrote in a filing that he should not face more than nine years in prison and that the judge should sentence him below the lower end of the guidelines. Julie Chrisley's lawyers wrote that a reasonable sentence for her would be probation with special conditions and no prison time.

If the judge does sentence both Chrisleys to prison, Julie Chrisley's lawyers asked that their prison terms be staggered, so she can remain on supervised release until her husband is done serving his sentence or until their granddaughter turns 18.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction of justice charges.

The Chrisleys share three children and have been married since 1996. The family rose to fame on the reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best."

Todd and Julie's daughter , Savannah, recently showed support for her parents during an appearance on "Entertainment Tonight."

"They're pushing through. We're at a place where we put our faith in God. We definitely don't put our faith in the system," Savannah told the outlet.

She added: "I've never seen two people, my parents, be so steadfast in their faith and in prayer… just literally on their knees every morning praying. It's just so admirable, and that's kinda just my focus. Just watching them and still learning… growing from them in times like this, and just kinda staying strong through it all… knowing that, in the end, the truth will prevail. And it may get harder before it gets easier, but we have faith."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.