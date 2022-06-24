Todd, Julie Chrisley request prayers following financial crimes conviction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Todd Chrisley asked fans for prayers after being convicted of fraud and tax evasion.

Todd and Julie Chrisley spoke again about their recent financial convictions during Wednesday's episode of their "Chrisley's Confessions" podcast. The duo asked for prayers to support them.

"I want you all to know that the messages that we’re receiving, the mail … the gifts that people are leaving at our doors, the flower arrangements … all of this stuff is just overwhelming and very much appreciated," he said on the podcast.

"[But] we don’t want you … wasting your money on things like that. … We don’t need anything. So, really, the best gift you could give us is prayer."

Julie added: "Amen."

On June 7, Todd and Julie were found guilty on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion in an Atlanta courtroom.

The couple was initially indicted in August 2019, and a new indictment was filed in February. The couple faced 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy over a nine-year period.

They denied all the accusations.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud , conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud.

Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. She was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Despite "not allowed" to discuss the case in-depth, the couple wanted the audience to know "that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now."

"But we still hold steadfast in our faith, and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker," Todd said.

He added: "We’re alive and kicking, and we appreciate all the support we have received from everyone."

Fox News' Tracy Wright and Janelle Ash contributed to this report.