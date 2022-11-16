Todd, Julie Chrisley should face between 10 to 22 years in prison for financial crimes conviction: prosecutors

Todd and Julie Chrisley are facing time in federal prison after being convicted of financial crimes.

Prosecutors in the case are asking the judge to sentence Todd to between 17 and 22 years in prison and Julie to 10 to 13 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by FOX5.

The couple will appear in court on Monday after being convicted of financial crimes in June.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Meanwhile, Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction of justice charges.

The charges the two were convicted of typically carry a sentence anywhere between 10 and 30 years. Prosecutors also want the Chrisleys to pay $20 million, according to the court documents.

Prosecutors alleged that the Chrisleys submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans. They said Julie Chrisley also submitted a false credit report and fake bank statements when trying to rent a house in California.

They used a company they controlled to hide income to keep the IRS from collecting unpaid taxes owed by Todd Chrisley, prosecutors said.

After they were found guilty, U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross allowed the Chrisleys to remain free on bond. But she placed them on location monitoring and home detention, meaning they can only leave the house for certain reasons, including work, medical appointments and court appearances.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars acknowledged the conviction during a podcast episode. Despite being "not allowed" to discuss the case in-depth, the couple wanted the audience to know "that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now."

"But we still hold steadfast in our faith, and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker," Todd said.

"We’re alive and kicking, and we appreciate all the support we have received from everyone."

Todd and Julie's daughter, Savannah, showed support for her parents following the conviction.

"I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)," Savannah Christely wrote alongside images of her parents on Instagram at the time.

"Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose.

"So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior…I pray for strength, hope, and love. Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides. This fight isn’t over."

