'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe claims Carol Baskin, husband Howard were spying on his property with drones

Jeff Lowe claims Carole Baskin and her husband Howard Baskin have been snooping on him utilizing drone technology.

The owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma alleged to TMZ on Tuesday that he called local police to report some activity at his plot in Thackerville after his son supposedly spotted a drone flying high above the property.

The "Tiger King" star further claims that when he went to confront a film crew that appeared to be filming, Baskin and Howard bolted and Lowe ended up in a scuffle with one of his neighbors, who was allegedly with the film crew.

Lowe’s neighbors – a couple – ran away when confronted but the neighbors' son allegedly got in a tussle with Lowe, the gossip site reported Lowe told them of the incident on Tuesday.

TMZ further reported, citing local law enforcement, that Baskin was in fact in the area but was not on Lowe’s property and thus, did not break any laws.

Meanwhile, Howard Baskin told Fox News in a statement on Tuesday that the film crew was simply flying a drone in the area to monitor conditions at Lowe’s zoo, adding the initial footage captured allegedly shows "stereotypic" pacing. He added that they were "filming the drone operation to record what we were doing."

"As usual, Jeff Lowe's reported statements include numerous lies," the memo begins. "We have every right to fly drones over his property to monitor the conditions in which the animals lived and if they were properly cared for he would have nothing to be concerned about. We had a drone over our own sanctuary in Tampa yesterday and we did not call law enforcement or go riding around the streets of the neighborhood looking to accost the drone operator."

Howard also claimed to Fox News that he and Baskin were meeting with Lowe’s neighbors for reasons unrelated to Lowe and that it was Lowe who allegedly initiated the fight between the neighbors' son.

"Carole and I were visiting with a neighbor. The Lowe's [sic] saw us on the neighbor's property and drove around to the neighbor's driveway," Howard said, adding, "their adult son just happened to be leaving at that time. From what we understand, he asked Lowe if he could help him since the Lowes were sitting at their driveway entrance."

Howard then alleged, according to the son, "Lowe taunted him and told him to get out of his car. When he got out, Lowe attacked him unexpectedly and dragged him to the ground, cutting his face and top of his head."

Howard maintains: "The son extricated himself, drove away, and called his mother to warn her."

He said police "were very helpful and are gathering the incident reports," Howard pressed, adding, "What would be the point of Lowe sitting at the neighbor's driveway if not to make some kind of trouble?"

Local law enforcement in Oklahoma did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment while messages to Lowe went unreturned.