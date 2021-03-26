'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe is 'recovering' after being airlifted to hospital for stroke

"Tiger King" star Jeff Lowe is on the mend after suffering a stroke earlier this month.

A source close to Lowe confirmed his health scare to Fox News on Friday.

"He's back at home now recovering but taking things easy," the source said, noting that the former zookeeper of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park had to be airlifted to an emergency room in Denton, Texas.

Lowe's wife, Lauren, spoke to TMZ about the incident, claiming that the pair believe he may have been poisoned.

Lauren told the outlet the two were at the WinStar World Casino in Oklahoma when she discovered him at 3 am not breathing. She immediately called 911 because she thought "he was dying in my arms." She says by the time emergency medical technicians arrived, he was suffering a stroke.

Now the couple is searching for answers after doctors ran tests and didn't find anything suspicious. Blood and urine tests resulted in negative results for commonly abused drugs, the outlet reports.

Lauren claims the pair were confronted by a man at dinner hours prior, on March 17. The man claimed to know the couple and recalled their favorite drink orders. According to Lauren, the couple did not recognize the man. She now believes the individual may have spiked Lowe's drink, causing the stroke.

According to his wife, Lowe is doing ok but his speech and coordination have been affected.