'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe speaks out about USDA investigation of his zoo, calls its findings misleading

Jeff Lowe, who appeared in Netflix’s popular documentary series “Tiger King,” is claiming federal agents are out to get him after a recent investigation of his Oklahoma zoo.

The zoo, which was previously owned by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, was faulted for multiple alleged veterinary lapses and other issues related to the care of the exotic animals housed there. A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) document dated June 22 found evidence of improper care for lions, tigers, bears and wolves being housed at the zoo.

Speaking to TMZ, however, Lowe claims that the USDA’s findings are both misleading and unfair to him. He notes that many of the animals that make their way to the GW Exotic Animal Park are "at the end of their lives and suffer from arthritis and do lose some weight toward the end of their days.”

'TIGER KING' EMPLOYEE SPEAKS OUT: 'MONSTER IS A RELATIVE TERM. AND JOE FITS THE BILL'

He told the outlet that he believes the USDA is out to get him amid heightened attention to the zoo brought on by the popularity of Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

In addition to the care issues, inspectors allegedly found two deceased, unburied big cats on the property, according to the document.

“There is a large pile of primarily wood debris in the back of the park,” the report reads. “The licensee stated that it contains a partially burned Tigon carcass said to be named Young Yi and a black tarp covering a deceased tiger by the named of Dot. There is a foul odor of decomposing flesh and many flies are present on the boards and surrounding areas. “

The unburied carcasses were attracting flies, and those flies contributed to a condition called flystrike afflicting several animals, the inspectors found.

Inspectors said park representatives told them Young Yi, a 17-year-old male hybrid cat, had died of kidney failure about a week before the inspection. According to the inspectors, he had not been seen by the facility’s veterinarian and “therefore was not diagnosed nor treated for anything.”

'TIGER KING': REPORT OF NEW INVESTIGATION INTO VIOLATIONS OF ENDANGERED SPECIES ACT

At least one animal, a 16-week-old lion cub named Nala, was in such poor condition authorities removed her from the park and sent her directly to a veterinarian, according to the inspection.

"She had a string of purulent nasal discharge hanging from her right nostril and had an accumulation of green discharge in her eyes," the report reads. "Her respiration was shallow and rapid. The inspection was halted immediately by the inspector and the facility representative was instructed to obtain immediate veterinary care for the animal."

Lowe, however, tells TMZ that Nala was actually rescued from Tim Stark, another exotic animal enthusiast who appeared in “Tiger King.” Several of Stark’s animals have made their way to G.W. Zoo, including at least four lions and Gizzy, a bear found “emaciated” during the USDA inspection, according to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Lowe also notes that claims he was improperly caring for wolves and bears on the property are false and that local authorities and the Department of Fish & Wildlife recently deemed his operation to be in good shape prior to the USDA investigation. The investigation was brought on by a PETA whistleblower who leaked photos that show animals suffering from flystrike. The condition occurs when flies bite animals and lay eggs -- and then the hatching maggots gnaw away at their skin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lowe did not comment on the two deceased, unburied big cats that were found on the property amid the wood debris.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.