'Tiger King' stars: Where are they now?

The latest docuseries to take Netflix by storm is "Tiger King: Murder, Murder, Mayhem and Madness."

The seven-episode series, which debuted March 20, follows the story of "Joe Exotic" -- whose real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- up until very recently. The show ends with Maldonado-Passage's 22-year sentencing, which took place in January of this year.

Now that several months have passed since his sentencing, here's a look at where the stars are now:

"Joe Exotic"

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as "Joe Exotic," is currently in prison, serving out his 22-year sentence after having been found guilty of participating in a murder-for-hire plot against his nemesis, Carole Baskin. (The hitman-for-hire did not carry out the act.)

He has reportedly filed a $94 million lawsuit against several government agencies.

Maldonado-Passage, now in his late 50s, is asking for nearly $74 million in loss of personal property, 18 years of research, and the full care of 200 generic tigers and crossbreeds, as well as $15 million for false arrest, false imprisonment, selective enforcement and the death of his mother Shirley, according to People magazine.

Carole Baskin

Maldonado-Passage's enemy, Carole Baskin, is still running Big Cat Rescue, but she's less than pleased with the Netflix series.

Very recently, Baskin shared a massive blog post on her website titled "Refuting Netflix Tiger King," where she addresses a segment in the series in which she feels it is implied that she was allegedly involved in the 1997 disappearance of her then-husband.

Baskin also uses the blog post to address some of the criticism she's received since the documentary dropped.

Mahamayavi Bhagavan "Doc" Antle

Another big cat enthusiast known for a sensational wildlife park, Mahamayavi Bhagavan "Doc" Antle is still running The Institute of Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.).

The realization was recently made that Antle appeared onstage with Britney Spears during her iconic 2001 VMA performance. He could be seen in a cage with Spears and a "liger" -- the breeding result of a female tiger and a male lion -- at the beginning of the performance.

Jeff Lowe

Businessman Jeff Lowe swooped into the Netflix series to help out Maldonado-Passage at his zoo, now called Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, which he also now owns.

Lowe has plans to open a new zoo in Oklahoma, which is set to open its doors this spring.

John Finlay

John Finlay was married to Maldonado-Passage for several years, though viewers eventually learned that he is straight and has since moved on from their relationship.

Finlay and his wife Stormy now run a Facebook page called "The Truth About John Finlay" where he posts regular updates about his new life, including a brand-new set of teeth.

Rick Kirkham

Rick Kirkham was in charge of developing a reality television series based on Maldonado-Passage and spent a great deal of time filming at his zoo. The footage he had amassed perished in a fire.

A Facebook page that appears to belong to Kirkham often tags Bodø, Norway, as his location, as well as his wife, Kristin E. Rosøy Kirkham.