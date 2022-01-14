Tiffany Haddish arrested for DUI in Georgia

Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Peachtree City, Georgia early Friday morning for allegedly driving under the influence.

The news of the 42-year-old actress' arrest was confirmed to Fox News Digital by the Peachtree City Police Department Friday.

According to the police department's statement, officers were responding to a call at about 2:30 a.m. ET regarding a driver falling asleep at the wheel.

TIFFANY HADDISH SAYS SHE MIGHT HAVE 'SOME KIDS OUT HERE' AFTER DONATING EGGS YEARS AGO

Callers gave authorities a description of the car, and police "conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the yard of a residence.

"She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident," the statement concluded.

Per TMZ, police believed the "Here Today" actress had allegedly smoked marijuana.

TIFFANY HADDISH RECALLS BEING ‘HOMELESS AND SCARED’ IN INSTAGRAM POST: ‘I’M SO HAPPY WE HAVE COME THIS FAR’

She was reportedly free by 6:30 a.m. after posting a $1,666 bond.

Reps for Haddish did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Sources told TMZ that the comedian has had a rough time lately, as her grandmother, who raised her, recently died. She also recently told Extra that despite her professional success, losses in her personal life have been taking their toll lately.

TIFFANY HADDISH REVEALS HOW SHE LOST 40 POUNDS WHILE ON CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

"My career is blowing things out of the water, my life, because I’m a human, it feels like it’s in shambles, but it’s not. I’m just sad because I’ve had some losses," she said.

The actress also recently paid tribute to her late friend Bob Saget on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"@bobsaget I am going to miss you so much," she captioned her tribute. "You have brought so much joy to this planet. You were one of my 1st Great teachers. You always made me feel safe and worthy. You always made me laugh. Now you make God and all the Angels laugh I Love you forever!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The same day, she shared a tribute to recently deceased producer Carl Craig, who she said "taught me so much about this business, you protected me, pushed me, Scolded me, advised me, and congratulated me."