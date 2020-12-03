Tiffany Haddish reveals how she lost 40 pounds while on coronavirus lockdown

Tiffany Haddish has shed some major pounds while on coronavirus lockdown and now she’s sharing her secret for dropping weight.

The 40-year-old comedian spoke to People magazine, where she noted that a combination of regular exercise and paying more attention to her diet has allowed her to actually lose significant weight while remaining at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“During this COVID period, I've lost 40 pounds,” Haddish told the outlet.

She went on to explain that she’s been keeping a low-pressure workout regime that sees her exercising “anywhere from 15 minutes to sometimes two hours.”

The key, she says, is to sweat every day. Haddish was inspired to whip her body into better shape by Florence Griffith Joyner, the Olympian track-and-field star who still holds the world record as the fastest woman alive.

I had this thought in my mind that I want the body of Flo-Jo!” Haddish told the outlet.

When it comes to diet, the celebrity, who is currently working with vitafusion Gummy Vitamins, said that a steady routine of vitamins is as important as watching her food intake. She explained that she’s trying to lean toward healthier foods while simultaneously “eating directly out of my garden.”

In addition, she highlights the importance of fun when getting fit.

“And I try to dance every day for like five to 10 minutes. I think that's really important, too: Make it fun!” she explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Haddish noted that she feels particularly pleased to be talking about how privileged she feels to be able to drop weight in this way after previously being homeless and food insecure.

“I was homeless and hungry – that's like two Hs you don't want to be! Once I got over that hump, I felt relieved. But also I felt like I must continue to work and create opportunity for others so that I don't end up that way again,” she explained.