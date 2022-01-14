Bob Saget to be laid to rest in private funeral

Bob Saget ’s family and close friends will gather to say their final goodbyes to the beloved actor in a private funeral on Friday.

In addition, a reception will follow at "Full House" creator Jeff Franklin's home, according to Extra.

The beloved actor-comedian, known for his longtime television role as Danny Tanner on " Full House " and as the former host of "America’s Funniest Home Videos," was found dead on Sunday in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. He was 65.

"Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference," his "Full House" co-star and dear friend John Stamos tweeted Friday morning.

Deputies in Orange County were called on Jan. 9 about an "unresponsive man" in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and found Saget dead, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter. Detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

BOB SAGET'S BEST 'FULL HOUSE' MOMENTS

Saget was in Florida as part of his "I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour." After warm audience receptions to his gigs last Friday in Orlando and last Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online.

"I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he posted Saturday on Instagram.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family said in the statement on Sunday. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.

"Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, released a statement on Monday.

BOB SAGET'S FRIENDS JOHN MAYER, JEFF ROSS LIVESTREAM EMOTIONAL JOURNEY TO BRING HIS CAR HOME FROM LAX

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

"When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well," the statement continued. "Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

Saget and Rizzo got married in 2018 at a ceremony in Santa Monica, California. He also is survived by three adult daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer with first wife Sherri Kramer before divorcing in 1997.

BOB SAGET’S EX-GIRLFRIEND JULIET ANGUS MOURNS THE LATE ‘FULL HOUSE’ STAR: ‘A KIND SOUL, YOUNG AT HEART’



Fellow comedians and friends praised Saget not only for his wit, but his kindness.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him," wrote John Stamos, who co-starred with Saget on "Full House." "I love you so much Bobby."

"I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much," said Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s daughter on "Full House."

"In often a ruthless business he was historically not just hilarious but more importantly one of the kindest human beings I ever met in my career," actor Richard Lewis wrote on Twitter.

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," the Olsens said in a joint statement.

BOB SAGET DEAD AT 65

Saget showed his flip side with what became a much-talked-about cameo in the 2005 documentary "The Aristocrats" — in which 100 comics riffed on the world’s dirtiest joke — that revealed his notoriously filthy sense of humor.

Raunchy comedy wasn't part of his long-running network TV shows. He hosted the family-friendly "America’s Funniest Home Videos" and played the squeaky clean widower and dad to three young girls on "Full House," the ABC sitcom that also brought fame to Olsen twins Mary-Kate and Ashley when it debuted in 1987.

Saget was born in Philadelphia on May 17, 1956, to Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and Rosalyn, who worked in hospital administration. He graduated Temple University and enrolled briefly in the University of Southern California to study film.

BOB SAGET’S 'FULL HOUSE' COSTARS RELEASE JOINT STATEMENT: 'BOB, WE LOVE YOU DEARLY'

He left the college but stayed in Los Angeles and shifted to stand-up comedy, which led to small roles in TV and film before he found success with "Full House." He also appeared in some episodes of the sitcom's "Fuller House" 2016-20 sequel and was heard as the narrator on "How I Met Your Mother," which ran for nine seasons on CBS.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In guest appearances on the Hollywood-set dark comedy "Entourage," Saget played a warped character named Bob Saget who was foul-mouthed but, unlike the man himself, was a misogynist and worse.

In early 2020, Saget was preparing for the start of his comedy tour when the pandemic put it on hold. He turned his energies to a podcast, "Bob Saget’s Here For You," which gave fans an open mic to comment and ask him questions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He focused occasionally on directing over the years, including on HBO's "The Mind of the Married Man," and the Norm Macdonald film "Dirty Work," and appeared on Broadway in "Hand to God" and in "The Drowsy Chaperone."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.