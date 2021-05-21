Tiffany Haddish reacts to rumors she’s replacing Ellen DeGeneres on talk show

After Ellen DeGeneres' announcement that she'll wrap up her daytime talk show hosting duties in 2022, rumors have swirled as to who might replace her.

Daytime television has been a popular place for celebrity talk shows to find success with "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "The Drew Barrymore Show" both finding decent audiences each week.

While many names are being tossed around by fans to take over the daytime slot, one has been mentioned perhaps more than any others: Tiffany Haddish.

The 41-year-old actress has appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" a number of times, both as a guest herself and as a guest host.

After a week of speculation that she may take the reigns, the "Girls Trip" star responded to the rumors during Wednesday's episode of "The Breakfast Club" podcast.

"I haven't commented on it because ain't nobody that give those jobs talk to me about it," the comedian admitted, according to Entertainment Tonight. "The reason I've even been popping up guest-hosting ‘Ellen’ is because she wanted some days off."

In recent seasons, DeGeneres, 63, has notably taken more days off from her hosting gig with stars like Haddish, Rob Lowe, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Aniston and more in the hot seat.

When asked if she'd be interested in the gig, Haddish said: "I'm learning a new skill, that's it. Y'all just watching me learn in front of everybody."

She shared that she'll be back to host "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" again, but isn't sure if anyone is looking to have her replace the "Finding Dory" star.

"I don't know if that's grooming me to take over because ain't nobody talk to me about that," Haddish reiterated. "Ain't nobody said nothing to me about that."

If she were to take such a gig, she'd only do it "if I could get what Ellen getting."