Tiffany Haddish says she might have 'some kids out here' after donating eggs years ago

Tiffany Haddish may be a mother.

The 41-year-old actress recently revealed that she's preparing for motherhood by taking parenting classes with ambitions to one day adopt.

When discussing her dreams of motherhood with E!'s Daily Pop, she revealed that she might have "some kids" already.

"Here goes something everybody don't know, I'm gonna tell you: When I was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs," said the "Girls Trip" star. "So who knows, I might got some kids out here in these streets."

She continued: "I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere."

While she's looking to add to her family, Haddish seems to have her heart set on adoption.

"If I get pregnant, that is all God – tearing down all walls, all barriers," she joked. "Because, definitely, I have taken the precautions to protect me."

She said that should she get pregnant, she'd "hire some help" before shedding a few tears over the matter.

"I'm taking parenting classes now to adopt," Haddish explained. "I"m looking at [age] five and up – really like seven. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk."

The comedian added: "I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them."

Furthermore, she's ruled out surrogacy.

"I don't want to pay nobody to carry my baby either, because then I have to go through the process of giving myself injections," said Haddish.

The "Here Today" star spent a period of time in foster care herself, as she discussed during an episode of Netflix’s "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman," per The Hollywood Reporter.

She said that moving into foster care was "the worst feeling in the world" and added that it's her mission to keep children from feeling like "garbage" during such transitions.