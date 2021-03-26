'The Suicide Squad' debuts NSFW trailer

The Suicide Squad is back.

James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," a quasi-sequel to 2016's "Suicide Squad," has premiered its first trailer -- packed full of action and laughs.

The movie follows a team of supervillains who are coerced into doing good by Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, who implanted an explosive device in the skulls of the villains as insurance.

The trailer, shared online by Gunn on Friday, kicks off with a handful of teammates including John Cena's Peacemaker and Idris Elba's Bloodsport arguing while on their way to rescue a friend.

While they're scaling a building, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn appears and asks, "What are you guys doin'?"

"We're here to save you," one of the rescuers says. Touched by the gesture, Quinn offers to return to her captors.

Notably, the trailer also features "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson suiting up as Blackguard and the voice of Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, a monstrous human-shark hybrid.

Stallone previously appeared in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in 2017.

In the trailer, Elba's character says, "We're all gonna die," to which, a teammate says: "I hope so."

"Oh for f---- sake," Elba responds.

The clip also contains a surprising apt joke about covering your mouth when coughing when Harley Quinn threatens to kill over the matter.

Other not-safe-for-work content includes a back-and-forth between Elba and Cena, in which they argue about eating "a big bag of d----."

The clip then quickly shows off its embarrassment-of-riches cast list before telling fans that "The Suicide Squad" will hit theaters -- and HBO Max for a limited time -- on Aug. 6.

Other big names in the cast include Nathan Fillion, Taika Waititi and Peter Capaldi, as well as Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker, both of whom have also appeared in Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies.