John Cena to star in 'Suicide Squad' spinoff 'Peacemaker' on HBO Max

Comic book fans can rejoice as “Suicide Squad” star, John Cena, is in line for his own streaming series.

HBO Max announced on Wednesday that it has ordered a spinoff of the upcoming James Gunn film which features Cena, 43, as the “Peacemaker” from the pages of DC Comics supervillain team-up. The eight-episode series will skip shooting a pilot and proceed right to series production.

Gunn will write all of the episodes and is said to be helming most of them, according to Deadline.

The former WWE star will also serve as a co-executive producer.

The series is expected to explore the origins of Cena’s “Suicide Squad” character, whose name is Christopher Smith, a pacifist diplomat and son of a Nazi death camp commandant who fights dictators and warlords as the founder of the Pax Institute.

“James Gunn has the unique ability to create an expansive universe while also bringing to life the soul and wit of each character. We look forward to a deep dive into the world of ‘Peacemaker,’” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max.

Gunn added, “‘Peacemaker’ is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag. I’m excited to expand 'The Suicide Squad' and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series."

Meanwhile, Cena gushed about his excitement for fans to watch the show. “I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of ‘The Suicide Squad’ and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie. I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for ‘Peacemaker.’ We can’t wait for fans to see this," he said.

Cena is already set to star in the “F9,” the ninth installment of the popular “Fast & Furious” franchise, and is also tapped to play co-host to the revival of “Wipeout” on TBS.

Other DC Universe originals that have since moved to HBO Max include “Doom Patrol,” “Harley Quinn,” “Titans,” “Swamp Thing,” and “Young Justice.”

Additionally, DC Comics and HBO Max recently revealed it was producing a spin-off of Matt Reeves’ upcoming “Batman” film. "Gotham PD" will not feature the Caped Crusader but will focus on corrupt police in Batman's home town.

“Peacemaker” is currently slated to begin production in early 2021.