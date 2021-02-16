Jared Leto denies giving 'Suicide Squad' co-star Margot Robbie dead rat: 'That's not true'

Jared Leto is shooting all rodent-related rumors down.

In a recent interview with GQ, Leto, 49, sat down to discuss some of his most iconic roles and addressed the alleged story of gifting "Suicide Squad" co-star Margot Robbie a dead rat as a present.

"I never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat," Leto said bluntly. "That just, that’s not true."

Leto then reveals that he gave Robbie, 30, some sweet treats instead of the dead rodent.

"I actually did give her a lot of... I found this place in Toronto that had great vegan cinnamon buns, and that was a very common thing," Leto recalled.

The star portrayed the Joker alongside Robbie, who played Harley Quinn, in 2016’s "Suicide Squad." In the interview, Leto opened up about getting to star as the Joker and called it an "incredible opportunity."

"Stepping into the Joker’s shoes is like, you know… it’s an incredible opportunity," said Leto. "I guess it’s this generation’s version of taking on an infamous Shakespearian character. Lots of people have played the part before, lots of people play it in the future… It’s an opportunity to kind of do something new and to explore challenging territory, and we had a lot of fun with it."

"It’s also interesting how this stuff all takes on a life of its own," Leto said before going into his denial of the dead rat story.

The dead rat story dates back to Robbie’s 2016 appearance on "The Tonight Show," in which she tells Jimmy Fallon the story of Leto gifting her the rodent — though her recount notes the rat was alive as opposed to Leto’s recollection.

"At first I thought this was disgusting. But then after that... I was like, I'm not going to kill him," Robbie said, per GQ. "So I ended up keeping him as a pet. I ended up getting him like a sweet little playpen, a slide, a hammock, and a leash because I wanted to take him to set and walk him around... But then our landlord at the place I was staying found out."