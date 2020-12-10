‘The Office’ star Brian Baumgartner to make $1 million in 2020 from Cameo bookings, CEO says

Brian Baumgartner is earning big bucks in 2020.

The actor, who starred as chili-loving accountant Kevin Malone in the NBC sitcom “The Office,” is poised to earn more than $1 million from videos posted on the Cameo app.

The app’s co-founder and CEO, Steven Galanis, recently revealed in The New York Times "Sway" podcast that the 48-year-old had the most revenue on the platform.

“The person that did the most in revenue this year is Brian Baumgartner who is Kevin from ‘The Office,’” said Galanis. “He’ll do over $1 million this year in bookings.”

Cameo, created in 2016, allows the stars to create personalized video messages to fan for a fee set by the talent. There are over 30,000 celebrities on Cameo, Refinery29.com reported in April. It features actors, musicians, athletes, comedians, reality TV stars and YouTube channel personalities.

In the podcast, Galanis said it’s the comedian’s “persona” that makes him so in-demand.

“He really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos,” he explained. “And I do think the quality of the Cameo is something that is really important to people. And he just is somebody that really takes it seriously and does a great job.”

“He’s reliable,” shared the tech entrepreneur. “He turns them around quickly. And the content is really fun."

According to Galanis, “comedians tend to do best” on the app.

“The Office,” a mockumentary-style comedy that centered on a group of office workers, aired from 2005 until 2013.

Since the series came to an end, Baumgartner has kept busy hosting “An Oral History of The Office,” a podcast on Spotify. It features interviews with former co-stars including Steve Carell (Michael Scott), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin).

Galanis previously told Refinery29.com that he’s seen an increase in sales of Cameo videos since the start of the quarantine and social distancing this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“As far as when we really started to see a spike in our business, it was kind of mid-March,” he told the outlet. “Overall, basically our sales have doubled over the last three weeks. We’ve also actually seen with the increased amount of requests that a higher percentage of the videos are getting completed… I think mostly it’s just because people have more time. The talent is sitting at home in their couches like you and I are.”

Galanis also revealed that comedian Gilbert Gottfried made the most money on Cameo last year. For 2020, he has seen an increase in sales for the “Tiger King” cast.