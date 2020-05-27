John Krasinski explains decision to sell 'Some Good News' after being called a 'sellout' by fans

John Krasinski is speaking up.

The actor recently hosted a web series called "Some Good News" on YouTube, dedicated to spreading only good news amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The show earned a large following during its run, which was followed by the announcement that Krasinski sold it to ViacomCBS to air on CBS All Access before hitting some of the company's other brands.

Krasinski was skewered by fans online, calling him a "sellout" for profiting off of a "free feel-good YouTube show to 'make people feel good.'"

Now, the 40-year-old "A Quiet Place" star has spoken out during an Instagram Live chat with Rainn Wilson, his former co-star in "The Office."

"I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine. I have these other things that I'm going to be having to do very soon, like 'Jack Ryan,'" Krasinski explained. "More than that, writing, directing and producing -- all those things -- with a couple of my friends was so much."

Krasinski said he knew that keeping up with "Some Good News" wouldn't be "sustainable" with everything else happening in his career, noting that he would "love to keep doing the show from my office forever."

The actor said he felt he could either let the show end forever or he could sell it to a network and allow it to live on, which is what he decided to do.

"We have a lot of really fun stuff planned and I can't wait to dig in," Krasinski said. "I'm going to be a part of it whenever I can, and I'm going to host a couple episodes and bring on a different community of people. We're really, really excited about it."

While many fans enjoyed the show, Krasinski said it was particularly special to him.

"I've received the most amazingly kind notes about how much that show mean to everyone, but the truth is, it meant no more to anyone than me," the actor said. "That's probably the most emotionally fulfilled I've ever felt in my entire life."

Details on the continuation of "Some Good News" are sparse; reports have said Krasinski will no longer serve as host but will maintain some kind of on-screen presence.