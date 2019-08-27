'Office' actress Angela Kinsey tells why her character loved cats

Actress Angela Kinsey played a cat lover on the beloved NBC sitcom "The Office." Turns out it wasn't all an act.

She also deeply cares about cat health and care in her everyday life.

Her character, Angela Martin, originally wasn't supposed to be cat-obsessive, but it felt organic to Kinsey.

"When I auditioned ... my character was described to me as sort of the judge-y lady in the corner," she told Fox News. "And in the pilot episode our director, Ken Kwapis, asked me if I would pass out papers in the background because we were all each other's background."

'THE OFFICE' ALUM MINDY KALING CLAIMS SHE WAS 'DIVERSITY HIRE' FOR HIT SHOW: I WAS 'EMBARRASSED BY IT'

"I'd been doodling on a Post-It note. I'd drawn a little picture of a cat and I wrote 'You're invited to Sprinkles' first birthday party, 4 p.m. in the parking lot."

The actress added: "I'd just sort of made up for myself that I found a cat in the parking lot and adopted it and I passed [it] out to everyone. And then Jenna [Fischer] as Pam improvised a line off of that Post-It note and Sprinkles made it into the pilot, and I think the writers just were like, 'Yes.' And they just ran with it."

Her ''Office'' co-star,Kate Flannery will be hitting the stage this fall on the new season of "Dancing With the Stars," but Kinsey insisted she doesn't need any advice.

"I cannot wait," she said. "I told her I said. 'You have to get me tickets; I have to come to a taping. I have to.'"

STEVE CARELL SHUTS DOWN ‘THE OFFICE’ REBOOT RUMORS DURING ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ MONOLOGUE

"She is so talented," Kinsey said. "I think a lot of people might not know this about Kate but she's an amazing performer-entertainer. She's been touring with [actor] Jane Lynch. They have a whole Christmas album and just like a big band. And she's phenomenal. So I can't wait."

But Kinsey "would never ever" be part of the celebrity cast. "I love watching 'Dancing With the Stars, but no one needs to see me dance," she joked.

The "Haters Back Off" star is currently working with Royal Canin to promote cat health and encourage owners to take their pets to the vet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She's also an advocate for pet adoption but advised about choosing the right type of pet, depending on your lifestyle and where you live.