'The Conners' star John Goodman admits he's 'old and resistant to change' as he struggles with show's ending

John Goodman isn't ready to say goodbye to one of his most iconic characters.

In a recent interview with People, the 72-year-old actor shared how he is coping with "The Conners" coming to an end and saying goodbye to Dan Conner, a character he began playing nearly 40 years ago.

"It's really hard," he told the outlet. "It's something I'm going to miss for a while. I'm old and resistant to change."

Goodman first started playing Dan Conner in 1988 on the hit show "Roseanne," which ran for nine seasons before it aired its final episode in 1997. The series revolved around the blue-collar Connor family and was celebrated for its portrayal of the realities of the working class, which resonated with audiences.

More than 20 years after the original show came to an end, the entire cast returned for a reboot of the popular sitcom, also titled "Roseanne," which lasted one season. Following controversial tweets made by its star, Roseanne Barr, the reboot was rebranded as a new show, "The Conners," featuring all the same cast members except for Barr.

"It was so exciting when we got this together and it seems like it was two weeks ago," said Goodman. "Showing up every day and just being here with everybody. It's a great place to work."

Much like the original show, Goodman believes the reboot resonated with viewers because it shines a spotlight on "a normal family that's really been up against it," which is something that "a lot of people in this country" who feel like they "have been up against it for a long time" can relate to.

The seventh and final season of "The Conners" is set to air its last episode on Wednesday, and although he is struggling to accept the show is over, Goodman said he will "be grateful for a long time" to ABC for allowing the series to have a proper finale.

During an appearance on the "Smartless" podcast in June 2024, the actor spoke about his career struggles and how he has grown more cautious when it comes to choosing roles after 50 years in the entertainment industry.

"It’s much different now. I feel like I’m still learning," he said. "The last couple of years have been goofy for me because I’ve been trying to be good — and it doesn’t work that way. You know, like planning things way too much, and at the root of that was the fear of losing trust in myself."

Goodman went on to say that he "overcompensated by working too much," but after "practically having a nervous breakdown," he learned the importance of being "relaxed when you do stuff."

"You have to be ready to listen to yourself. You have to be relaxed. For me, that was the key," he explained. "I already know this stuff, and that's one thing I didn't trust myself about."

In addition to "The Conners" coming to an end, Goodman's other successful show, "The Righteous Gemstones," on which he plays Eli Gemstone, the leader of a megachurch, is also airing its last season, with the final episode set to air on HBO on May 4.