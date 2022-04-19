Roseanne Barr slams ABC's decision to fire her following controversial tweet: 'Witch-burning is what it is'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Roseanne: Kicked Out of Hollywood" explores the controversy that led to Roseanne Barr's fall from grace.

The 69-year-old comedian spent the documentary explaining her reasoning behind the tweet that led to the swift cancellation of her revived sitcom "Roseanne." Barr called her firing a "witch-burning" and claimed that she had been having issues with ABC regarding everything she tweeted.

"Any tweet that was not ‘I love Hillary Clinton,' I got a call for," Barr claimed during the Reelz documentary, which is set to air on April 24.

The documentary touched on the time Barr tweeted about a conspiracy theory that a Parkland school shooting survivor had given a Nazi salute at a rally for stricter gun control in the U.S.

Barr ended up removing the tweet at the time and issued a correction.

"I removed it every time they called," Barr said. "And they called frequently."

The comedian also admitted everyone was "begging" her to leave the social media app behind following multiple controversial moments.

"Everyone was begging me to give up my Twitter. Everyone," Barr recalled. "My kids were trying to lock me out, but I wouldn't because it's like I just couldn't."

Despite being pressured to leave the social media app, Barr said she couldn't do it.

"I'm a g------ American and I'm not going to do it," she explained. "I'm a comic. I'm a bad girl. I'm too rock and roll. I'm going to say f--- it and f--- you until I take my last breath."

Eventually, one of Barr's tweets led to the cancellation of the revived series.

The "Roseanne" revival was initially a success, with the show being renewed for a second season. However, the show would be canceled altogether two months later over Barr's social media behavior.

In May 2018, Barr was fired from ABC and her show was canceled abruptly after she tweeted a comment directed at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett that was widely seen as racist.

"I shoulda not did it, but by God, I was really p----- that day," Barr said during the documentary. "And I did something I wouldn't do if I hadn't been on that Ambien. It makes you do a lot of crazy s---."

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger agreed with the decision.

"You can’t debate what is morally right," Iger said at the time.

Barr claimed she wasn't even given an opportunity to apologize for her behavior.

"When they called me up they were like, ‘What possible excuse have you got for why you did this? Why you did such an egregious, unforgivable thing?’ And I said, 'I have no excuse. The only thing is, I thought she was White. And they said nothing back."

"And then I said, ‘Let me go on "The View" tomorrow and explain it and apologize. I made a mistake.’"

Barr slammed the decision as "witch-burning."

"Witch-burning is what it is," Barr said about her firing. "Intellectual witch-burning. And arrogance and ignorance. All of the press of the United States, and the world and how they interpreted my tweet without any knowledge of the fact that I was sending it to a journalist in Iran about what was happening to the people in Iran. We were under such terrible censorship and it's just terrible and frightening."

Reelz included interviews with Mo’Nique, Howie Mandel and "Roseanne" executive producer Allan Stephan that seemingly defended Barr by explaining what the comedian meant when she wrote the tweet.

"There's not a racist bone in this woman's body," Barr's longtime boyfriend, Johnny Argent, said.

"I was called a racist," she says in the doc, more upset with the world than herself. "It was politically expedient for them to s--- on my name."

A rep for ABC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.