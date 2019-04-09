Marla Maples cast in HBO televangelist comedy 'The Righteous Gemstones'

Marla Maples is more than President Donald Trump's second wife — she's also an actress.

The 55-year-old beauty joined HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones," a comedy about televangelists.

Maples posted a photo of herself eating a vegan breakfast on the set of the upcoming series.

Maples will co-star with John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson and Danny McBride.

McBride will also write, direct and executive produce the show, Deadline reports.

"The last time I worked in the Carolinas was when I got my screen actors card at 18yrs old for a @stephenking film called #maximumoverdrive," Maples wrote on Instagram Thursday. "@emilio.estevez was the lead and it was the first time I met him and his then girlfriend I adore @moore2d Thanks for having me back to work in the south again!"

No details are yet available about Maples' role on the series.

Maples' most recent acting work was a guest starring role on a 2014 episode of "Liv and Maddie."

In 2016, Maples competed on "Dancing With the Stars."

She previously appeared on shows including "Spin City" and "The Nanny," as well as in "The Will Rogers Follies" on Broadway in 1992.

Maples married Trump in 1993. They divorced in 1999 and share daughter Tiffany Trump.