'Teen Mom' star Ashley Jones open to Farrah Abraham returning to MTV series

Ashley Jones says it's never too late for former "Teen Mom OG" star Farrah Abraham to make a comeback.

The "Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant" star told Fox News she wouldn’t be opposed to seeing Abraham return to the series.

“I don’t make the decisions,” she said. “If they are welcoming Farrah back then I will jump on the train and have open arms, I suppose.”

Abraham told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month how she could return to her “Teen Mom” roots.

LINDSIE CHRISLEY SAYS SHE'S DONE TALKING ABOUT FAMILY DRAMA: 'I DON’T HAVE ANYTHING TO PROVE'

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR LEEANNE LOCKEN ACCUSED OF RACISM IN NEW TRAILER

In March 2018, Cosmopolitan said the 28-year-old was forced to quit after nearly a decade working with MTV because she wanted to pursue a career in adult entertainment, and she also reportedly disrespected the crew. According to the outlet, Abraham first released a sex tape in 2013 with porn star James Deen and has since participated in explicit webcam videos.

As for former "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans, she might want to put any potential plans on hold.

The 27-year-old temporarily lost custody of 5-year-old son Kaiser and 2-year-old daughter Ensley after her husband David Eason allegedly shot the family dog, People magazine reported. Eason allegedly shot the pet for biting Ensley in the face.

According to the outlet, the couple also lost custody of Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship over the incident. Evans was fired from the MTV reality TV series after the scandal, but regained custody of the children in July.

ANT ANSTEAD ON CHRISTINA'S BLENDED FAMILY: 'NOBODY GIVES YOU A MANUAL'

JUDGE JUDY ENDORSES FAVORITE FOR PRESIDENT: 'I AM TAKING A PERSONAL AND A CAREER RISK'

The outlet said that police later said Eason wouldn’t face animal cruelty charges because Evans told them the story was made up for “publicity.” However, Evans denied telling authorities that she lied.

As for Eason, he admitted to killing the dog to People in September, insisting he felt his daughter was in danger.

“I think that there are some things that are very important in this life and I think your physical and personal and mental sanity is one,” Jones told us about the idea of MTV ever reaching out to Evans again.

“And I think that should be everyone’s main focus before considering any time of [reality] TV or anything,” added the reality TV personality

But these days, Jones is focusing on her own journey with the franchise. “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant,” kicked off Season 2 on Oct. 22 and introduced two new moms attempting to navigate parenthood.

'SISTER WIVES' MADDIE BROWN BRUSH OPENS UP ABOUT DAUGHTER'S RARE GENETIC DISORDER

SHARON OSBOURNE DESCRIBES COMPLICATIONS FROM PLASTIC SURGERY: 'I LOOKED LIKE ELVIS'

The 22-year-old said she is eager to share the many lessons she learned along the way in raising her own daughter, Holly Lockett-Smith, 2.

“I would tell them that no one’s perfect,” she explained. “They’re going to make mistakes, a ton of them. And they’ve got to learn from them. They’ve just got to do the best that they can.

“[Motherhood in front of cameras] has been difficult,” continued Jones. “I’m not going to lie, it has been difficult. But I think the support from my family and my friends have really helped me to keep going… There are moments where [the cameras following me] is just overwhelming. But in those same moments, you can think, ‘Well, this conversation that I’m going to have might be private, but it could be a conversation that someone else needs to hear.’”

Jones said she’s aware that some critics of the franchise believe the series glamorizes teen pregnancy to young viewers. However, she said they should actually tune in and see for themselves before judging.

JANA DUGGAR DISCUSSES RELATIONSHIPS: 'IT DOESN'T HAVE TO END IN MARRIAGE'

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES’ FIRST SHOW ON THEIR NEW TV NETWORK WILL FEATURE FAVORITE BAND JOHNNYSWIM

“This show is rooted in real lives and real situations,” she said. “If we’re going to talk about what’s influencing people to do what, there are plenty of other shows that we could start with… I think at first you just feel the need to come out and comment back and defend yourself, say your truth. But now I’m [in] a space where I know myself, I know my truth. I’m not looking to defend myself to anyone.”

Jones hopes that those tuning in, whether it be longtime fans of “Teen Mom” or curious viewers, will learn from her experience that motherhood is far from smooth sailing. Still, she’s a proud mom, one who wants to show others that you don’t have to pile on the pressure to feel like you’re doing a good job.

“I hope they can just see that no one’s perfect,” said Jones. “There’s no handbook. And even if you are on national TV, there’s still no handbook. Everyone is just taking it day by day. That’s important, to just take it day by day.”

"Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on MTV.