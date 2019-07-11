Jenelle Evans allegedly ‘fabricated’ David Eason dog killing ‘for publicity’: report

An animal cruelty investigation into the alleged shooting and killing of “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason’s French bulldog at the hands of Eason has been closed, according to WECT 6 in Wilmington, N.C.

“Jenelle stated that the reason she filed the animal cruelty report was for the publicity and because she did not know where her dog was,” read a lengthy statement by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office to the local outlet on Thursday.

“The evidence collected indicates that the allegations of animal cruelty were fabricated. Therefore, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is closing this investigation. No charges will be filed in this case.”

Police officials told the news organization an investigation was launched on May 1 after Evans reported her dog Nugget had bitten her daughter, scratching her face. The reality star then told police Eason threw the dog outside before later going outside and shooting it.

Evans admitted she did not witness the shooting but indicated she heard a gunshot.

Officials said they executed a search warrant of the Eason property on May 13, however, were unable to locate any weapons and investigators found “no blood evidence or any other physical evidence to validate that an animal had been fatally injured on the property.”

The next day, Evans was interviewed by investigators and allegedly reneged on her previous statement to police that she heard a gunshot after Eason went outside with the dog. She also reportedly indicated to police that she didn’t know where the dog was.

"Jenelle’s accounts were inconsistent with her original account of the events that occurred on April 29th. Jenelle advised that she was inside with her children at the time of the alleged event," the statement read. "She advised that she never heard or saw anything to indicate that David shot her dog. Jenelle advised that she did not want the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office or the District Attorney’s Office to continue with the investigation."

The Sheriff continued in the release: "Jenelle advised that this was her decision that she made on her own free will. She advised that she was not coerced into making this decision. Jenelle advised that “she don’t know where the dog is”. She also advised that “I don’t know if she was shot or killed or not”. Jenelle stated that the reason she filed the animal cruelty report was for the publicity and because she did not know where her dog was."

A rep for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.