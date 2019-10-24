'Real Housewives' star LeeAnne Locken accused of racism in new trailer

LeeAnne Locken is being accused of racism in the latest “Real Housewives of Dallas” trailer.

The midseason trailer for the popular TV series follows the cast members as they all take a trip to Thailand.

The two-minute trailer, which was released on Wednesday, paints Locken as one of the season’s main antagonists as she engages in bitter feuds with D’Andra Simmons and Kary Brittingham. Controversy arose when Locken decided to take aim at not only at Simmons’ clothing choice, but also Brittingham’s Mexican heritage in several verbal tirades.

Initially feeling embarrassed by Simmons’ clothing choice, Locken decided to unload how she really felt about her fellow cast member.

“You meant to embarrass me, and I know Kary [Brittingham] did,” the enraged star said after Simmons’ donned one of Locken’s L’Infinity dresses to dinner.

“I didn’t throw the first punch. That b---- did,” Locken said in reference to Simmons’ dress.

Locken then took aim at Brittingham in the latter half of the trailer, calling her a “little chirpy Mexican.”

Brittingham, a native of Mexico, was a victim of Locken’s verbal assault after an unspecified issue arose between the two.

“The little chirpy Mexican has to have her way,” Locken told Simmons.

“Come on, Mexican! I thought you were all Mexican and strong!” Locken said in a following scene.

The controversial comments prompted several cast members to congregate and confront Locken about her comments. Brittingham's husband, Eduardo, said that they “can’t tolerate racism.”

Furthermore, Simmons stepped up and told Locken that her comments were “bulls—t.”

“That’s your opinion,” said LeeAnne in response.

“It’s not my opinion. It’s everybody in the f—king country’s opinion, LeeAnne! For God’s sake,” Simmons said.

The trailer concludes with a producer asking Brandi Redmond, “Do you think [LeeAnne’s] a racist?”

After the release of the trailer, Locken took to Twitter to defend herself amid the racism allegations.

“I am NOT a racist,” Locken simply stated.