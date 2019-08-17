'Teen Mom' star Mackenzie McKee and husband split after six years of marriage

Mackenzie McKee is a single woman again.

The "Teen Mom" star announced on social media Friday that she and her husband, Josh McKee, are splitting after six years of marriage.

They married in 2013 after dating since 2009.

“However I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break. My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you,” the 24-year-old wrote on Twitter.

In an Instagram post (which has since been deleted) she wrote, “Freshly single and ready to, be the boss babe that I am and let God lead me to what i deserve."

Mackenzie and Josh, 26, share son Gannon, 7, daughter Jaxie Taylor, 5, and son Broncs Weston, 3 months.

On Saturday, she slammed Josh to Us Weekly and called him "not a good man whatsoever."

“Watching the show and catching him in lies, seeing how independent he is, I realize I deserve better," Mackenzie continued.

“I have fought for this marriage for many years, and lately, I’ve really opened my eyes to what a horrible person he is,” she concluded.

This season on the MTV show, the couple faced cheating rumors. On the August 5 premiere episode, Mackenzie confronted Josh about going to a bar out of town and then lying about it.

“There was no affection or anything like that there,” he claimed. “I’m just here to tell you that I was at a bar, and I’d like you to trust me when I’m getting a few drinks at a bar… I was just avoiding the fight, and I was wrong.”