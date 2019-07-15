Jenelle Evans and David Eason reveal they have two new puppies two months after dog-killing controversy

Jenelle Evans and David Eason revealed that they have two new dogs just two months after he allegedly shot their French bulldog, Nugget.

Evans, 27, was fired from the "Teen Mom" by MTV and had her children, along with Eason’s 11-year-old daughter, temporarily removed from her care after Eason admitted to shooting Nugget for snapping at their 2-year-old daughter.

In a new post on YouTube, Eason announced that they’ve welcomed two new pups into their home, where they also raise several chickens. He took the opportunity to address the disappearance of the family’s pitbull as well, but did not address Nugget.

JENELLE EVANS 'WORKING TO FIX' MARRIAGE AFTER FIRING FROM 'TEEN MOM 2'

“Recently we had to find a better way of protecting our chickens and livestock. We have hawks and crows always eating the heads off our chickens and plastic owls are not doing the trick,” Eason wrote. “Our pit bull Jax killed and maimed on [sic] of our pigs that was around 80lbs. With that in mind plus the many chickens Jax killed and ate we decided to give him to a friend.”

He continued: “After lots of research we came across this breed of dog called the Anatolian Shepherd. They are one of the most unique types of dog I have ever seen and have the best temperament and disposition of any dog I have ever owned. They are a livestock guardian breed and do not mind eating and sleeping with all our animals on The Land!”

In the 10-minute video, Eason gently pets and coos over new dogs Buddy and Junior. Evans is not featured in the video.

News of the new pets comes two months after the controversy surrounding Nugget’s disappearance. Last week, police announced they'd concluded their animal cruelty investigation and claimed Evans told them reports of the dog’s death were an effort to drum up publicity.

'TEEN MOM' STAR JENELLE EVANS' HUSBAND DAVID EASON UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR ANIMAL CRUELTY

“The evidence collected indicates that the allegations of animal cruelty were fabricated. Therefore, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is closing this investigation. No charges will be filed in this case," a statement from police read at the time.

Evans responded to the new allegations in an interview with Hollywood Gossip in which she claimed she never filed a report against her husband, but was called by the chief of police, who asked her point blank if the incident was a publicity stunt.

"When I responded I told him, 'Yes, what you heard is true about my dog. This isn’t a publicity stunt and I’m not sure where my dog is or what happened to my dog but you would have to call David and ask. I was inside my house with my kids when David went outside with the dog."

Evans doubled down on her side of the story in a recent interview with TMZ Live.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You would have to ask David that,” she said. “I still have not asked David to this day.”