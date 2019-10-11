'Teen Mom': Farrah Abraham hints how she could return to reality show

Farrah Abraham is sharing her idea on how she could one day return to her roots.

When asked if she would ever go back to the "small screen" and her role on "Teen Mom OG," Abraham, 28, told Entertainment Tonight: "Is that a small screen? I think it could be big."

"I think 'Teen Mom' should definitely be taking over YouTube, on the airplane when I'm traveling, all over," she continued in an interview published on Friday.

"Maybe I'll have to work on the distribution and business part, and then I'll come back," she suggested.

Abraham -- who has previously revealed that she no longer keeps in touch with her former castmates -- noted that she does still have "good relationships" with other individuals who work on the show.

"I'm just blessed to have good relationships with the executives and producers and the people that I first met, so that's great," she shared. "But I do wish the other ladies the best. They're trying their hardest."

For now, Abraham revealed to the outlet that she is focused on trying to take her memoir, "My Teenage Dream Ended," to the silver screen.