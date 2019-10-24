Lindsie Chrisley says she's done talking about family drama: 'I don’t have anything to prove'

Lindsie Chrisley says she’ll no longer publicly discuss the ongoing family drama between herself and her estranged father, Todd Chrisley.

Lindsie spoke Wednesday with “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowery on their “Coffee Convos” podcast, where she explained that she no longer wants to feed the negativity in her life by giving it airtime, attention or oxygen.

“For all of the people that have been messaging me, just the support for things going on, that I’m going through and the media, I decided yesterday that I’m just not going to talk about it anymore because when you feed negativity, you’re constantly surrounded by negativity,” she explained (via People).

TODD CHRISLEY'S ESTRANGED DAUGHTER SAYS ALLEGED SEX VIDEO EXTORTION, TAX EVASION CLAIMS 'WRECKED HER LIFE'

She continued: “I don’t have anything to prove to anybody other than myself and my kid and my husband. So I’ve just decided not to feed into that anymore.”

As for her family, who she previously accused of extorting her with an alleged sex tape, Lindsie says she wishes them all well.

“I wish everybody the best. And I think that we all need to move on with our lives in separate directions,” she said. “I pray for them and I’m moving on from that part of my life.”

In August, “Chrisley Knows Best” star Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud charges and were released on $100,000. In September, they settled with the Georgia Department of Revenue by agreeing to pay $150,000 to resolve the claims.

After news of the charges broke, Lindsie filed a police report alleging that her brother Chase, 23, and dad Todd threatened to release intimate footage of her with "Bachelorette” star Robby Hayes if she didn't cooperate and lie about an unspecified "incident."

TODD CHRISLEY’S ESTRANGED DAUGHTER LINDSIE DENIES LEAKING INFO ON PARENTS' FINANCES TO TAX INVESTIGATOR

Todd previously denied Lindsie's allegations, telling Fox News: "It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Josh Murray denied he had an affair with Lindsie. He insisted they've only "been friends for years." In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Murray said: "I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions."