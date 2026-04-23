Teddi Mellencamp admits she asked her doctor for GLP-1s after gaining weight during cancer treatment

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Teddi Mellencamp revealed that her cancer journey recently led to an unexpected question for her doctor.

The 44-year-old "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum is currently in treatment for stage 4 melanoma that has metastasized to her brain and lungs.

During the Wednesday episode of her podcast, "Two Ts in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge," Mellencamp and guest Dolores Catania had a candid discussion about GLP-1s, the popular drugs used for weight loss and diabetes.

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Mellencamp recalled how her physician reacted after she expressed her interest in taking GLP-1s during a recent conversation.

"I am a health and wellness coach who's dying of cancer," she said while laughing. "And because I gained weight from the steroids [from my treatment], because I'm getting bigger from the steroids, I asked my doctor if I could please have GLP-1s. And he was like, 'No!'"

"I’m so sorry someone told you no, but I don’t know that I’d listen!" said Catania, who had previously shared that she planned to start taking a GLP-1 the next day.

"I was told no too," Catania added. "Doesn't mean I'm not gonna do it."

Catania went on to suggest that Mellencamp find another way to obtain the medication.

"I mean, I know people where I could get it," Mellencamp said. "I have friends that do it."

"Listen to me, you could get it anywhere," Catania said. "Tell him to shut up Tell your doctor to shut up!"

"Listen, let me enjoy my time!" Mellencamp said with a laugh.

"Well, I'm taking it tomorrow if you wanna start with me," Catania told her. "Do what you want, Teddi."

Catania suggested the doctor’s stance on GLP-1s may point to optimism about Mellencamp's recovery. "I don't think you're dying, because I think he would have said, 'Just go do it.' He's telling you, 'No,'" Catania said.

"So rude! Let me live," Mellencamp said. "You tell me to live my best life, but I don't even get … Live your best life? Where are my GLP-1s?"

"That's why I think maybe someone's lying," Catania said. "I don't think you're dying. Because he would've said, 'Oh, if that's what you want, sure! Take that, go do some coke, go snort whatever you want!'"

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Mellencamp first shared she was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in March 2022 and later shared in April 2025 that her skin cancer had advanced to stage 4 and that it had spread to her brain and lungs.

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The reality star had surgery to remove the tumors on her brain, saying at the time that, while getting them removed, doctors found more. Later that month, a scan showed her tumors were decreasing in size.

During an episode of "Two T’s in a Pod" in October 2025, Mellencamp revealed she underwent scans, after which her doctors told her that there was no detectable cancer in her body. However, she said she is continuing immunotherapy and close monitoring as part of her ongoing treatment.

In February, Mellencamp reflected on her cancer journey one year after she was hospitalized and required emergency brain surgery.

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In an Instagram photo she shared Feb. 9, Mellencamp had electrodes positioned across her head prior to a brain scan she underwent during her hospital stay last year. Shortly after revealing her diagnosis in February 2025, Mellencamp shaved her head to prep for surgery to remove a few of the tumors.

"A year ago today I went into the ER thinking I had migraines and within 24 hours was having surgery on the plum-sized stage 4 tumors on my brain," Mellencamp wrote in the caption.

"I have a lot of anxiety surrounding today but also a lot of gratitude," she continued. "Gratitude for the doctors and nurses who took care of me, gratitude for my family and friends for supporting me, and gratitude for all the love that you have poured into me."

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"Trust your instincts," Mellencamp added. "Get checked."