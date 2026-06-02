'Jersey Shore' star Mike Sorrentino teases future run for New Jersey governor

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"Jersey Shore" star, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, announced he may run for governor of New Jersey in the future.

According to News 12, the 43-year-old reality star told VUE Magazine about his plans to enter the political sphere at their spring edition party on Thursday night.

"I'd like to save lives for the next three to five years with Archangels Centers," he said. "I’d like to have an Archangels center in every 50 states [sic], and after that, you know, I will introduce everybody to Governor Situation."

While he said he couldn't quite share which party he will run under just yet, he noted he believes "the residents of New Jersey would like no property tax."

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Fox News Digital reached out to representatives of Sorrentino for comment.

Sorrentino found fame as a cast member on the reality show "Jersey Shore," which followed a group of young men and women who lived together on the Jersey Shore and worked at a T-Shirt shop on the boardwalk. Fans were drawn to their wild antics, as they partied most nights and often argued with one another.

The show aired on MTV for six seasons from 2009 to 2012 and came back for eight more seasons in 2018, with "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," which came to an end this year.

In between filming the original show and the reboot, Sorrentino sought treatment for an addiction to prescription painkillers, previously sharing he entered into three different rehab programs between 2012 and 2015.

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He celebrated 10 years of sobriety in December 2025, telling People in May that his wife, Lauren, "saved my life," adding she is the reason he is "going on my 11th year of sobriety this year."

"I feel like this new chapter of me using my story to help other people," he told the outlet. "You know, I now own a brand of treatment centers called the Archangel Centers where we live to help as many as we can. And I tell people all the time, like, I love being on TV, right? But I love helping people more."

The reality star founded the recovery and treatment center, Archangel Centers, with his wife in 2024, with the help of Ascend Behavioral Health Network.

He made the announcement in an Instagram post, calling himself "living proof that the comeback is always greater than the setback."

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"I didn’t get anything I prayed for until I became the kind of person who could receive it. I put in the work, never gave up, and now my story is someone else’s roadmap to survival," Sorrentino wrote. "Today, I’m on the front lines, ready to save lives. My experience, strength, and hope will help addicts find recovery, one day at a time."

Not only did Sorrento overcome addiction, he also served eight months in federal prison for tax evasion.

"Against all odds, I turned my life around," he said. "Today, I’m happily married with three amazing kids, a published author, nine years sober, and about to launch my own treatment centers: @thearchangelcenters. What once seemed impossible is now my reality."

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