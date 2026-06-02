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Country rocker Koe Wetzel says mirror reflection after fishing trip sparked body transformation

The country-rock singer says he now hits the gym five days a week and eats clean after stepping on the scale two years ago

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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Country star Koe Wetzel has recalled the moment he realized he "let myself go."

During a recent appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast, Wetzel recalled going out on the lake to fish with one of his buddies. After a long day on the water, he came back home and looked in the mirror and didn't recognize the man looking back at him.

"We got back and I was looking at myself, I was like, God d--n, I did let myself go. I got on the scale. It was like about two years ago. And I was like, 'I gotta get it figured out,'" the country artist shared.

Koe Wetzel side by side

Koe Wetzel has undergone a major weight loss transformation. (Getty Images)

The "High Road" singer told host Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll's wife, that her husband's weight loss journey also inspired him.

JELLY ROLL’S 300-POUND MILESTONE TOPS A LIST OF STUNNING CELEBRITY WEIGHT-LOSS TRANSFORMATIONS

Wetzel shared that he's turned to peptides to aid his weight loss journey, combined with eating a clean diet and spending time in the gym. He credited his use of peptides to helping him wean back on his alcohol consumption.

Koe Wetzel singing on stage at Moody Amphitheater during SXSW in Austin, Texas

Koe Wetzel in 2025. (Julian Bajsel/Billboard)

"The whole drinking thing, I think I'm drinking like two or three times a month maybe," Wetzel said.

"I'll go for a week and a half, two weeks in between drinking, and I'm eating super clean and I'm going to gym five days a week, getting up early in the morning, you know, and watching the sun come up and having that alone time for that 30 to 45 minutes in the morning," he continued.

Wetzel is a Texas-born singer-songwriter known for blending country, rock, grunge, and hip-hop influences into a unique sound often described as "Texas country-rock." He began performing at a young age and gained a loyal following through independent releases such as "Noise Complaint" and "Harold Saul High."

His breakout success led to a major-label deal with Columbia Records in 2020, where he released "Sellout."

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During Wetzel's podcast appearance, he told Bunnie Xo that if he didn't get into music he would have ended up "pouring concrete" back in East Texas with his family.

Singer Koe Wetzel performing on the Palomino Stage at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California

Koe Wetzel performs on the Palomino Stage during day 2 of Stagecoach in 2025. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

He explained that he prayed to God and asked him to "let him know soon" if pursuing music was the right path for his life. "Cause if not, then I'm either gonna go to the oil patch out in West Texas or I'm gonna go back to East Texas and I'm gonna pour concrete," Wetzel continued.

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He said then, he wrote his hit "Noise Complaint" in 2016.

"It was kind of a moment for me that I was like, alright, this is your calling. This is what God set you out to do. So, you need to figure it out and, and, and really hammer down and really, you know, go all in on that," Wetzel concluded.

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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