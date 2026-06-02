Jana Kramer says holding on to toxic relationships 'drains you' until you ‘start losing yourself' completely

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Jana Kramer says there's life — and even joy — after heartbreak.

The actress and singer told Fox News Digital that getting out of "toxic" relationships helped her become "a better person" and gave her a renewed appreciation for second chances — both on and off-screen.

The country star, who has publicly navigated heartbreak, divorce and rebuilding her life, told Fox News Digital that walking away from unhealthy situations ultimately helped her become "a better person" — a lesson that mirrors the themes of her new Lifetime movie, "Where the Heart Lands."

JANA KRAMER SIZZLES IN BARELY-THERE DENIM LOOK DURING WILD WESTERN GETAWAY

"Getting out of something really toxic… negative and bad helped me become a better person and a happier person… a lighter person," Kramer told Fox News Digital.

The 42-year-old star said she often hears from people navigating divorce and major life changes, and her message is — don't be afraid of a fresh start.

"Starting over can be one of the scariest things ever and one of the best things ever." — Jana Kramer

"Starting over can be one of the scariest things ever and one of the best things ever," Kramer said.

"I don't wish divorce on anybody. It is awful. And there is so much beauty and love on the other side of it."

Kramer, who has been candid about her own relationship struggles over the years, said too many people stay stuck in situations that impact them emotionally.

"Holding on to the negative and toxic relationships ... it just drains you… then you just start losing yourself, and that's not the way to live." Kramer's comments come after years of publicly navigating heartbreak.

WATCH: JANA KRAMER EMBRACES SECOND CHANCES AFTER ESCAPING ‘TOXIC’ PAST

The singer and actress shares daughter Jolie and son Jace with ex-husband Mike Caussin. The former couple divorced in 2021 after six years of marriage, with Kramer later alleging that Caussin had cheated on her with more than 13 women during their relationship.

Kramer has since said she believes if she had stayed in the marriage, Caussin would have "cheated forever."

JANA KRAMER HAS TAKEN JOBS THAT CHALLENGED HER 'MORAL COMPASS' TO PAY FOR CHILD SUPPORT

Kramer has since moved on with former professional soccer player Allan Russell. The pair married after six months of dating and share son Roman together.

Now raising three children — Jolie, Jace and Roman — Kramer said leaving unhealthy relationships behind ultimately allowed her to create the life she wanted.

She said difficult chapters can become the foundation for something better.

"I think second chances are beautiful," Kramer told Fox News Digital. "I get so, so excited, because… like ashes are soil that get to grow into wildflowers. Like, this is great."

The theme of rebuilding after loss is front and center in "Where the Heart Lands," on Lifetime.

The film stars Kramer opposite Tyler Johnson of "The Young and the Restless" and follows a Los Angeles real estate agent who unexpectedly inherits a dozen racehorses in rural Kentucky.

What starts as a disruption to his carefully planned future turns into an unexpected shot at love when he meets Charlie, a fiercely independent horse trainer played by Kramer.

WATCH: JANA KRAMER SADDLES UP WITH KENTUCKY RACEHORSES IN NEW FILM

Kramer told Fox News Digital she immediately understood Charlie's fear of losing everything she had worked for.

"I related so much to my character, Charlie, because she's like, 'I've worked so incredibly hard, there's not many opportunities, and I don't want you to take that away from me or ruin my reputation.'"

Meanwhile, the "One Tree Hill" alum said filming in Kentucky's horse country came with its own rewards.

Kramer, whose daughter recently started horseback riding lessons, said she has always felt a connection to horses.

"I love being around horses," she said. "There's something very free about riding a horse."

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The actress spent weeks working alongside racehorses that had recently competed at Keeneland, an experience she called both educational and inspiring.

"These were legit racehorses that just raced Keeneland, and they were beautiful horses," Kramer said. "It was an honor to work with them."

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She also pointed to the emotional intelligence of horses, noting why equine therapy has become increasingly popular.

"They're powerful animals. And they're very smart. That's why there's equine therapy. They're also very healing."

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"Where the Heart Lands" also stars John Schneider, Charlene Tilton, Alex Barone and Jessica Szohr. Directed, co-written and produced by Haylie Duff, the movie closes out Lifetime's "Love of a Lifetime" spring slate.

"Where the Heart Lands" is available to stream on Lifetime.